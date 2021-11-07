Registration was successful!
Biden 'Strongly' Condemns 'Terrorist Attack' on Iraqi PM's Residence
Biden 'Strongly' Condemns 'Terrorist Attack' on Iraqi PM's Residence
A booby-trapped drone targeted Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s residence in Baghdad early on Sunday morning. 07.11.2021, Sputnik International
US President Joe Biden said he strongly condemns the terrorist attack targeting the residence of the Iraqi Prime Minister.He also praised the prime minister's call for calm, restraint, and dialogue. This comes after an exploding drone hit al-Kadhimi's residence in Baghdad's Green Zone in the early hours of Sunday. The Iraqi Interior Ministry described the botched assassination attempt on al-Kadhimi as a "terrorist attack". The ministry said three drones were involved and that two of them were shot down. The prime minister was not injured in the attack but several of his security guards were. Soon after the attack, al-Kadhimi appeared on TV urging Iraqis to remain calm and saying that "cowardly rocket and drone attacks don't build homelands and don't build a future."Sunday's attack has further exacerbated tensions in Iraq, where protests staged by supporters of pro-Iran Shiite militias have been taking place outside the Green Zone for several weeks. The unrest follows the results of the parliamentary election that showed them losing about two-thirds of their seats.
https://sputniknews.com/20211107/terrorism-cant-be-allowed-to-undermine-peace-in-iraq-india-says-after-attempt-on-pms-life-1090546977.html
Biden should ask his own cia and mossad to find out who is misbehaving in the ME
world, joe biden, iraq, attack

Biden 'Strongly' Condemns 'Terrorist Attack' on Iraqi PM's Residence

18:02 GMT 07.11.2021 (Updated: 18:46 GMT 07.11.2021)
© SABAH ARARA picture taken on November 7, 2021 shows government buildings inside Baghdad's Green Zone across the Tigris River, following an overnight drone attack on the residence of Iraq's prime minister inside the zone
A picture taken on November 7, 2021 shows government buildings inside Baghdad's Green Zone across the Tigris River, following an overnight drone attack on the residence of Iraq's prime minister inside the zone - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
© SABAH ARAR
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
A booby-trapped drone targeted Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s residence in Baghdad early on Sunday morning.
US President Joe Biden said he strongly condemns the terrorist attack targeting the residence of the Iraqi Prime Minister.
He also praised the prime minister's call for calm, restraint, and dialogue.
"I strongly condemn the terrorist attack targeting the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister al-Kadhimi. I am relieved the Prime Minister was not injured and commend the leadership he has shown in calling for calm, restraint, and dialogue to protect the institutions of the state and strengthen the democracy Iraqis so richly deserve," Biden said in a written statement, saying he had instructed his national security team to offer appropriate assistance to Iraqi authorities as they investigate.
This comes after an exploding drone hit al-Kadhimi's residence in Baghdad's Green Zone in the early hours of Sunday. The Iraqi Interior Ministry described the botched assassination attempt on al-Kadhimi as a "terrorist attack".
The ministry said three drones were involved and that two of them were shot down. The prime minister was not injured in the attack but several of his security guards were.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi casts his vote during parliamentary elections in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
Terrorism Can't be Allowed to Undermine Peace in Iraq, India Says After Attempt on PM's Life
15:24 GMT
1
Soon after the attack, al-Kadhimi appeared on TV urging Iraqis to remain calm and saying that "cowardly rocket and drone attacks don't build homelands and don't build a future."
Sunday's attack has further exacerbated tensions in Iraq, where protests staged by supporters of pro-Iran Shiite militias have been taking place outside the Green Zone for several weeks. The unrest follows the results of the parliamentary election that showed them losing about two-thirds of their seats.
210000
Popular comments
Biden should ask his own cia and mossad to find out who is misbehaving in the ME
mmandrake
7 November, 21:42 GMT
000000
