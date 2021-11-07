https://sputniknews.com/20211107/biden-strongly-condemns-terrorist-attack-on-iraqi-pms-residence-1090549220.html

Biden 'Strongly' Condemns 'Terrorist Attack' on Iraqi PM's Residence

A booby-trapped drone targeted Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s residence in Baghdad early on Sunday morning. 07.11.2021, Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden said he strongly condemns the terrorist attack targeting the residence of the Iraqi Prime Minister.He also praised the prime minister's call for calm, restraint, and dialogue. This comes after an exploding drone hit al-Kadhimi's residence in Baghdad's Green Zone in the early hours of Sunday. The Iraqi Interior Ministry described the botched assassination attempt on al-Kadhimi as a "terrorist attack". The ministry said three drones were involved and that two of them were shot down. The prime minister was not injured in the attack but several of his security guards were. Soon after the attack, al-Kadhimi appeared on TV urging Iraqis to remain calm and saying that "cowardly rocket and drone attacks don't build homelands and don't build a future."Sunday's attack has further exacerbated tensions in Iraq, where protests staged by supporters of pro-Iran Shiite militias have been taking place outside the Green Zone for several weeks. The unrest follows the results of the parliamentary election that showed them losing about two-thirds of their seats.

mandrake Biden should ask his own cia and mossad to find out who is misbehaving in the ME 0

1

