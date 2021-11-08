Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211108/brandon-returns-college-football-game-greeted-with-popular-anti-biden-chant-1090577495.html
Brandon Returns: College Football Game Greeted With Popular Anti-Biden Chant
Brandon Returns: College Football Game Greeted With Popular Anti-Biden Chant
The slogan "Let's Go Brandon" spread over social media last month, following an interview with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown. During the sequence... 08.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-08T23:15+0000
2021-11-08T23:15+0000
joe biden
us
protest
republicans
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/08/1090577558_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8093a69665096136bf181145bbfb5a02.jpg
A big "Let's Go Brandon" banner was flown over a Georgia Bulldogs and Missouri Tigers college football game, footage posted online revealed. The "Let's Go Brandon. Join Gettr" banner was pulled by a plane flying over the SEC matchup on Saturday, according to the video. Users supported the action of those who paid for the banner flight, expressing solidarity with the calls to "endorse Brandon."Ever since its initial spread, the phrase encouraging Brandon has become a non-profane euphemism for protesting against Democratic President Joe Biden. However, the original slogan remains widespread at some sporting events.Also on Saturday, UFC fans at the bout between Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang were heard chanting "F*ck Joe Biden."The seemingly popular chant echos recent polls, which revealed that Biden's approval rating has dropped faster than any other president in the past several decades at the start of his term. At least two-thirds of US citizens meanwhile claim they do not want to see Biden as a reelection candidate in 2024, according to another poll.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/08/1090577558_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_3abb525d393322663d31198d3b88ae40.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, protest, republicans, biden administration

Brandon Returns: College Football Game Greeted With Popular Anti-Biden Chant

23:15 GMT 08.11.2021
© REUTERS / Jasen VinloveA plane tows a sign with the phrase "Let's go Brandon” over the stadium prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium.
A plane tows a sign with the phrase Let's go Brandon” over the stadium prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2021
© REUTERS / Jasen Vinlove
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
The slogan "Let's Go Brandon" spread over social media last month, following an interview with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown. During the sequence, fans chanted "F*ck Joe Biden," and a reporter stated they were screaming "Let's Go Brandon" in favor of Brown in an apparent attempt to redirect the topic away from politics.
A big "Let's Go Brandon" banner was flown over a Georgia Bulldogs and Missouri Tigers college football game, footage posted online revealed.
The "Let's Go Brandon. Join Gettr" banner was pulled by a plane flying over the SEC matchup on Saturday, according to the video.
Users supported the action of those who paid for the banner flight, expressing solidarity with the calls to "endorse Brandon."
"Let's go Brandon is everywhere and everyone is saying it," one user noted.
Ever since its initial spread, the phrase encouraging Brandon has become a non-profane euphemism for protesting against Democratic President Joe Biden. However, the original slogan remains widespread at some sporting events.
Also on Saturday, UFC fans at the bout between Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang were heard chanting "F*ck Joe Biden."
The seemingly popular chant echos recent polls, which revealed that Biden's approval rating has dropped faster than any other president in the past several decades at the start of his term. At least two-thirds of US citizens meanwhile claim they do not want to see Biden as a reelection candidate in 2024, according to another poll.
102000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:03 GMTSuperyacht Sales Surged in 2021 as Billionaires Added Trillions in Wealth Amid Pandemic - Report
00:00 GMTBitcoin Price Reaches New All-Time High Above $67,000
YesterdaySanctions Threats on Ethiopia Counterproductive, Will Hurt People, Russian Envoy to UN Says
YesterdayBrandon Returns: College Football Game Greeted With Popular Anti-Biden Chant
YesterdayWall Street Closes at Record Highs After Lawmakers Agree to Infrastructure Deal
YesterdayHeinz Introduces First Ketchup Made From Tomatoes Cultivated in Martian Conditions
YesterdayTrump Says Will Wait for Midterm Election Results Before Deciding on 2024 Bid
YesterdayAmazon Sells Fake Police Lights as Britons Concerned About Safety Following Sarah Everard’s Murder
Yesterday‘Hands Off Ethiopia’ Protests in Washington DC, Addis Ababa Urge No US Interference in Civil War
YesterdayChina's Military Buildup is Triggering Growing Fears in US Military
YesterdayBiden Says Charges on Hackers Fulfill Vow to Putin to Tackle Cybercrime
YesterdayBezos Responds to Video of Girlfriend Drooling Over Leonardo DiCaprio
YesterdayAlec Baldwin Demands Police Presence on Movie Sets Following Fatal Shooting
YesterdayIncumbent President Ortega Took 76% of Vote in Nicaragua's Elections, Preliminary Results Show
YesterdayUS Likely to See Higher Inflation From Housing 'For a While', Fed Governor Says
YesterdayIsrael Reportedly Used Pegasus Spyware to Hack Phones of Palestinian NGOs It Considers Terrorists
YesterdayIraqi Security Forces Ask Why US Defences in Baghdad Weren’t Working During UAV Attack on PM’s Home
YesterdayIT Security Company McAfee Sold to Advent-Led Investor Group for $14 Billion
YesterdayUS Offers $15Mln for Info on REvil Leaders, Others Tied to Ransomware Attack
YesterdayFacebook Leadership Chooses Not to Make Platform Safer to Maximize Profits, Whistleblower Says