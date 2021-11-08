https://sputniknews.com/20211108/brandon-returns-college-football-game-greeted-with-popular-anti-biden-chant-1090577495.html

Brandon Returns: College Football Game Greeted With Popular Anti-Biden Chant

The slogan "Let's Go Brandon" spread over social media last month, following an interview with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown.

A big "Let's Go Brandon" banner was flown over a Georgia Bulldogs and Missouri Tigers college football game, footage posted online revealed. The "Let's Go Brandon. Join Gettr" banner was pulled by a plane flying over the SEC matchup on Saturday, according to the video. Users supported the action of those who paid for the banner flight, expressing solidarity with the calls to "endorse Brandon."Ever since its initial spread, the phrase encouraging Brandon has become a non-profane euphemism for protesting against Democratic President Joe Biden. However, the original slogan remains widespread at some sporting events.Also on Saturday, UFC fans at the bout between Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang were heard chanting "F*ck Joe Biden."The seemingly popular chant echos recent polls, which revealed that Biden's approval rating has dropped faster than any other president in the past several decades at the start of his term. At least two-thirds of US citizens meanwhile claim they do not want to see Biden as a reelection candidate in 2024, according to another poll.

