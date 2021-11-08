https://sputniknews.com/20211108/biden-says-charges-on-hackers-fulfill-vow-to-putin-to-tackle-cybercrime-1090575487.html

Biden Says Charges on Hackers Fulfill Vow to Putin to Tackle Cybercrime

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden said on Monday that the unsealed US indictments announced against Russian national Yevgeniy Polyanin and Ukrainian...

The statement comes after the US unsealed indictments against Russian national Yevgeniy Polyanin and Ukrainian national Yaroslav Vasinskyi over a July ransomware attack."We are bringing the full strength of the federal government to disrupt malicious cyber activity and actors, bolster resilience at home, address the abuse of virtual currency to launder ransom payments, and leverage international cooperation to disrupt the ransomware ecosystem and address safe harbors for ransomware criminals," Biden added.This also comes as unidentified hackers breached nine global organizations in the defense, energy, health, education and technology sectors, including a company in the US, security firm Palo Alto Networks said.The hackers, who are allegedly foreign, managed to acquire usernames and passwords which will grant them access to confidential information. It is furthermore reported that the technologies used to acquire these data is very similar to that which hackers in China use.

