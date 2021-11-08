Registration was successful!
Biden Says Charges on Hackers Fulfill Vow to Putin to Tackle Cybercrime
Biden Says Charges on Hackers Fulfill Vow to Putin to Tackle Cybercrime
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden said on Monday that the unsealed US indictments announced against Russian national Yevgeniy Polyanin and Ukrainian... 08.11.2021, Sputnik International
The statement comes after the US unsealed indictments against Russian national Yevgeniy Polyanin and Ukrainian national Yaroslav Vasinskyi over a July ransomware attack."We are bringing the full strength of the federal government to disrupt malicious cyber activity and actors, bolster resilience at home, address the abuse of virtual currency to launder ransom payments, and leverage international cooperation to disrupt the ransomware ecosystem and address safe harbors for ransomware criminals," Biden added.This also comes as unidentified hackers breached nine global organizations in the defense, energy, health, education and technology sectors, including a company in the US, security firm Palo Alto Networks said.The hackers, who are allegedly foreign, managed to acquire usernames and passwords which will grant them access to confidential information. It is furthermore reported that the technologies used to acquire these data is very similar to that which hackers in China use.
joe biden, us, russia, vladimir putin, cyber security, cybercrime, hackers

Biden Says Charges on Hackers Fulfill Vow to Putin to Tackle Cybercrime

21:01 GMT 08.11.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEINU.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the October jobs report at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 5, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the October jobs report at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 5, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden said on Monday that the unsealed US indictments announced against Russian national Yevgeniy Polyanin and Ukrainian national Yaroslav Vasinskyi for alleged cybercrimes in the United States fulfill his pledge to Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold cybercriminals accountable.
The statement comes after the US unsealed indictments against Russian national Yevgeniy Polyanin and Ukrainian national Yaroslav Vasinskyi over a July ransomware attack.
"When I met with President Putin in June, I made clear that the United States would take action to hold cybercriminals accountable. That's what we have done today," Biden said in a press release.
"We are bringing the full strength of the federal government to disrupt malicious cyber activity and actors, bolster resilience at home, address the abuse of virtual currency to launder ransom payments, and leverage international cooperation to disrupt the ransomware ecosystem and address safe harbors for ransomware criminals," Biden added.
This also comes as unidentified hackers breached nine global organizations in the defense, energy, health, education and technology sectors, including a company in the US, security firm Palo Alto Networks said.
Cybercrime - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2021
Hackers Breached Global Defence Organisations in 'Massive Espionage Campaign' Claims Security Firm
14:31 GMT
The hackers, who are allegedly foreign, managed to acquire usernames and passwords which will grant them access to confidential information. It is furthermore reported that the technologies used to acquire these data is very similar to that which hackers in China use.
