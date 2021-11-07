https://sputniknews.com/20211107/senior-iranian-official-views-rocket-attack-on-iraqi-prime-minister-as-incitement-to-riot-1090540457.html

Senior Iranian Official Views Rocket Attack on Iraqi Prime Minister as Incitement to Riot

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, said on Sunday that the early morning drone attack on the... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International

The attempt upon Al-Kadhimi's life is "a new sedition that must be traced back to foreign think tanks, which have brought nothing but insecurity, discord & instability to oppressed Iraqi people through creation & support of terrorist groups & occupation of this country for years," Shamkhani said on Twitter.Iraqi prime minister has called on everyone for calm and restraint in his Twitter message.Early Sunday, a rocket struck the house of the prime minister. An Al Arabiya correspondent reported that Al-Kadhimi was taken to hospital with slight injuries. The prime minister later tweeted that he was fine. Three of his security guards were wounded, according to Iraqi media.

