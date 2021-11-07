https://sputniknews.com/20211107/methane-burst-at-mine-in-kazakhstan-results-in-6-dead-2-injured-emergency-service-say-1090539215.html

Methane Burst at Mine in Kazakhstan Results in 6 Dead, 2 Injured, Emergency Service Say

ALMATY, Kazakhstan (Sputnik) - Six miners were killed and two sustained injuries in a methane eruption at a mine in the Karaganda Region in Kazakhstan, the... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International

"The information about a methane gas eruption at a mine in the town of Abay was received by the emergency service of the Karaganda Region... Six miners out of eight were killed and two more were injured," the press service stated.A total of 64 miners were at the mine at the moment of the accident, according to preliminary data, and 56 workers managed to go up to the surface.Mining operations were suspended, and over 20 rescuers and three vehicles were deployed to the site. Under the order of Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin, a special commission arrived at the mine.The circumstances and causes of the accident are being investigated.The accident occurred on Sunday morning.The condition of those injured has not been specified.

