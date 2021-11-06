https://sputniknews.com/20211106/winners-are-never-determined-us-commandos-rebuff-report-uk-royal-marines-dominated-in-war-drill-1090519029.html

'Winners Are Never Determined': US Commandos Rebuff Report UK Royal Marines 'Dominated' in War Drill

'Winners Are Never Determined': US Commandos Rebuff Report UK Royal Marines 'Dominated' in War Drill

The UK Royal Marines from 3 Commando Brigade and Taunton-based 40 Commando, which had spent the last two months in southern California's Mojave Desert... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-06T07:24+0000

2021-11-06T07:24+0000

2021-11-06T07:24+0000

us

royal marines

uk

war games

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090443967_0:347:2027:1487_1920x0_80_0_0_14881c84fccc3561d01efbe08d03ad85.jpg

The US Marine Corps has dismissed reports that British Royal Marines “dominated” their American counterparts and forced them into a humiliating surrender halfway into the Green Dagger exercise. The simulated war games took place at the US Marine Corps' Twentynine Palms base in the Mojave Desert, in southern California. The five-day multi-domain exercise across 3,500 square kilometres of mountainous and desert terrain took place from 25-30 October, involving marines from the 2nd battalion 5th and 7th alongside with British, Canadian, Dutch and United Arab Emirates forces, according to Colvin. Troops from 3 Commando Brigade and Taunton-based 40 Commando of the British Armed Forces had spent the last two months in the Mojave Desert preparing for deployments coming up next year. Colvin noted that the exercise was carried out in a “free-play environment” that was tailored to “stress commanders, derive learning points and allow participants to improve their ability to conduct offensive and defensive operations, and adapt to changes on the battlefield.” Rob Lee, a PhD candidate at the Department of War Studies at Kings College, went on Twitter to deplore “garbage” stories like the one published in the Telegraph that serve to “mistake the purpose of these exercises.” ‘Mock Battle’ Earlier, the US Marine Corps was reported to have asked for a “reset” after British counterparts defeated them halfway through the simulated battle at Twentynine Palms, according to The Daily Telegraph. The Royal Marines’ 40 Commando had been described as “dominating” American troops by successfully targeting their headquarters, using long-range artillery to destroy US vehicles and other targets, and launching a long-range commando raid. British forces reportedly not only defeated their US counterparts, but they vastly expanded the territory they controlled from less than 20% to more than 65% of the exercise area, wrote the outlet. Accordingly, the US Marines were forced to ask for a "reset" halfway into the drills after suffering heavy simulated losses while confronting the Royal Marines' elite Littoral Response Group (LRG). The newly-established LRG structure was being trialed at the war games as a template for commandos to become more flexible and mobile under reforms directed by First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin. The commandos' "kill board", known as a Relative Combat Power Assessment (RCPA) on the level of damage inflicted upon enemy forces reportedly had a tick against almost every US asset, showing it had been rendered inoperable or destroyed.On 30 October, the Royal Marines published pictures of their combatants, writing: “Victorious! Royal Marines triumph in part of multinational team on Exercise Green Dagger 21.”“Our success has proved the new commando force concept is more lethal and sophisticated than ever before and I am immensely proud of every member of the LRG and their vital contributions,” Lt. Col. Andy Dow, commanding officer of 40 Commando, was cited by The Daily Telegraph as saying.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us, royal marines, uk, war games