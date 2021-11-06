https://sputniknews.com/20211106/three-injured-in-knife-attack-on-train-in-germany-reports-say-1090523053.html

Three Injured in Knife Attack on Train in Germany, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three people were injured in a knife attack in a train in the southern German state of Bavaria on Saturday morning, the Bild newspaper... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International

The attacker was taken into custody, the newspaper reported.The gravity of the injuries is not clear at the moment.The attack happened when the train was travelling near Neumarkt between the cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg.

