Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211106/three-injured-in-knife-attack-on-train-in-germany-reports-say-1090523053.html
Three Injured in Knife Attack on Train in Germany, Reports Say
Three Injured in Knife Attack on Train in Germany, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three people were injured in a knife attack in a train in the southern German state of Bavaria on Saturday morning, the Bild newspaper... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-06T10:40+0000
2021-11-06T10:41+0000
news
germany
train
knife attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1088862118_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_a08a9a5761370de30a42b78ab8c523d3.jpg
The attacker was taken into custody, the newspaper reported.The gravity of the injuries is not clear at the moment.The attack happened when the train was travelling near Neumarkt between the cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg.
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1088862118_34:0:1811:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_9164de5177860b0f6061f3df3e2a4bbd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, germany, train, knife attack

Three Injured in Knife Attack on Train in Germany, Reports Say

10:40 GMT 06.11.2021 (Updated: 10:41 GMT 06.11.2021)
CC BY 2.0 / Christian Lendl / German police officers
German police officers - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Christian Lendl /
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three people were injured in a knife attack in a train in the southern German state of Bavaria on Saturday morning, the Bild newspaper reported.
The attacker was taken into custody, the newspaper reported.
The gravity of the injuries is not clear at the moment.
The attack happened when the train was travelling near Neumarkt between the cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg.
000010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:41 GMTAt Least 10 Patients Killed, Several Injured After Fire Breaks Out in Indian COVID Hospital – Video
10:40 GMTThree Injured in Knife Attack on Train in Germany, Reports Say
10:34 GMTNicaraguan Police Expect No Protests Ahead of Upcoming Election
10:29 GMTDepp Granted Access to Amber Heard Phone Records in Bid to Prove Photo Tampering of 'Bruising' Pics
09:58 GMTFederal Lawsuit Says Oklahoma Detention Officers Tortured Inmates by Playing 'Baby Shark' on Repeat
09:31 GMTReporter Gravely Injured While Covering Firefighter Protests in Athens, Photographers Union Says
09:22 GMTSleaze Scandals Threatening to Mar BoJo's Image Aren't Something New for UK Politics, Observers Say
08:56 GMTTwitter Suspends Trends Feature in Ethiopia for Fear of Violence Escalation
08:49 GMTUK Necrophiliac Killer 'Avoided Eye Contact, Kept Blinds Shut, Washed Car Often', Claim Witnesses
08:04 GMTOver 100 May Be Dead in Blast in Sierra Leone After Trucks Collide, Mayor Says
07:55 GMTBollywood Actress Athiya Shetty, Cricketer K. L. Rahul Make Their Relationship Public in Viral Post
07:50 GMTRussia Shares China’s, ASEAN’s Concerns About AUKUS, Foreign Ministry Says
07:37 GMTRIP Marilia Mendonca: Fans Offer Condolences After Latin Grammy-Winning Singer Dies In Plane Crash
07:24 GMT'Winners Are Never Determined': US Commandos Rebuff Report UK Royal Marines 'Dominated' in War Drill
07:19 GMTWATCH Curtis Sliwa Hit by Taxi in New York Days Before Mayoral Election
06:48 GMTChris Pratt ‘Depressed’ Amid Reaction to His Instagram Post Praising His Wife and 'Healthy' Daughter
06:00 GMTAt Least Eight Dead at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Texas - GRAPHIC VIDEO
05:39 GMTBoJo Facing Looming Standards Watchdog Probe Into Luxury Holiday at Getaway Funded by Tory Donor
05:36 GMTAnalyst: As Steele Dossier Source Charged With Lying, All Roads Lead to Hillary Clinton Campaign
05:29 GMTRussian Embassy Says Normalizing Relations Possible Only After US Returns Diplomatic Property