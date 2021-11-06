Registration was successful!
Three Injured in Knife Attack on Train in Germany, Reports Say
2021-11-06T10:40+0000
2021-11-06T10:40+0000
2021-11-06T10:41+0000
news
germany
train
knife attack
Three Injured in Knife Attack on Train in Germany, Reports Say 10:40 GMT 06.11.2021 (Updated: 10:41 GMT 06.11.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three people were injured in a knife attack in a train in the southern German state of Bavaria on Saturday morning, the Bild newspaper reported.
The attacker was taken into custody, the newspaper reported.
The gravity of the injuries is not clear at the moment.
The attack happened when the train was travelling near Neumarkt between the cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg.