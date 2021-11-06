Registration was successful!
Over 100 May Be Dead in Blast in Sierra Leone After Trucks Collide, Mayor Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An explosion in Sierra Leone sparked by a collision of two trucks might have resulted in over 100 casualties, the mayor of the country's capital of Freetown, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, said on Saturday.
africa
sierra leone
"I am saddened to hear about an explosion along Bai Bureh Road, Wellington, after a truck carrying fuel collided with another truck... There are rumors that more than 100 people have lost their lives. The extent of damage to property is unknown," Aki-Sawyerr said on Facebook.The mayor also extended her condolences to the relatives of those who died in the blast.
sierra leone
africa, sierra leone

Over 100 May Be Dead in Blast in Sierra Leone After Trucks Collide, Mayor Says

08:04 GMT 06.11.2021
© AP Photo / Michael DuffSierra Leone ambulance. (File)
Sierra Leone ambulance. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2021
© AP Photo / Michael Duff
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An explosion in Sierra Leone sparked by a collision of two trucks might have resulted in over 100 casualties, the mayor of the country's capital of Freetown, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, said on Saturday.
"I am saddened to hear about an explosion along Bai Bureh Road, Wellington, after a truck carrying fuel collided with another truck... There are rumors that more than 100 people have lost their lives. The extent of damage to property is unknown," Aki-Sawyerr said on Facebook.
The mayor also extended her condolences to the relatives of those who died in the blast.
