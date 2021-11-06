https://sputniknews.com/20211106/over-100-may-be-dead-in-blast-in-sierra-leone-after-trucks-collide-mayor-says--1090520422.html

Over 100 May Be Dead in Blast in Sierra Leone After Trucks Collide, Mayor Says

Over 100 May Be Dead in Blast in Sierra Leone After Trucks Collide, Mayor Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An explosion in Sierra Leone sparked by a collision of two trucks might have resulted in over 100 casualties, the mayor of the country's... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-06T08:04+0000

2021-11-06T08:04+0000

2021-11-06T08:04+0000

africa

sierra leone

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105644/62/1056446260_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_5544105d6aa07ac6d8c5850d69d6d759.jpg

"I am saddened to hear about an explosion along Bai Bureh Road, Wellington, after a truck carrying fuel collided with another truck... There are rumors that more than 100 people have lost their lives. The extent of damage to property is unknown," Aki-Sawyerr said on Facebook.The mayor also extended her condolences to the relatives of those who died in the blast.

sierra leone

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

africa, sierra leone