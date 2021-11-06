Over 100 May Be Dead in Blast in Sierra Leone After Trucks Collide, Mayor Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An explosion in Sierra Leone sparked by a collision of two trucks might have resulted in over 100 casualties, the mayor of the country's capital of Freetown, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, said on Saturday.
"I am saddened to hear about an explosion along Bai Bureh Road, Wellington, after a truck carrying fuel collided with another truck... There are rumors that more than 100 people have lost their lives. The extent of damage to property is unknown," Aki-Sawyerr said on Facebook.
Please keep my people in #SierraLeone in your hearts and prayers. We’ve lost many lives and many more injured with severe burns from a #fire accident in #Freetown. #SaloneTwitter pic.twitter.com/Iw2FCAxS1Q— Dr. Abubakarr Jalloh (@jalloh711) November 6, 2021
Triste 😢 : une explosion d’un citerne remplie d’essence aurait fait plus de 400 morts, cette nuit du vendredi au samedi 06 novembre 2021 en Sierra Leone 🇸🇱 ! l'accident s'est produit dans la partie Est, Willington PMB de FREETOWN, la capitale de la Sierra Leone.— Soul Gino (@shamgino) November 6, 2021
🙏Nos prières pic.twitter.com/qR3sisByNP
The mayor also extended her condolences to the relatives of those who died in the blast.