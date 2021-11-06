Sputnik goes live from Glasgow, Scotland, where environmental activists from various groups are joining a Global Day of Action march on Saturday, 6 November.Similar rallies have been taking place in other parts of the world on Saturday, including in Australia.The march in Glasgow is expected to be joined by the anti-fracking group Lancashire Nanas as well as by Scottish independence activists.Glasgow is hosting the COP26 UN Climate Change conference from 31 October through 12 November.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Climate Activists Hold Global Day of Action March in Glasgow
