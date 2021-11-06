https://sputniknews.com/20211106/climate-activists-hold-global-day-of-action-march-in-glasgow-1090522647.html

Climate Activists Hold Global Day of Action March in Glasgow

This comes as the city hosts the annual COP26 conference, bringing together world leaders and politicians to discuss climate change and other pressing... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International

Sputnik goes live from Glasgow, Scotland, where environmental activists from various groups are joining a Global Day of Action march on Saturday, 6 November.Similar rallies have been taking place in other parts of the world on Saturday, including in Australia.The march in Glasgow is expected to be joined by the anti-fracking group Lancashire Nanas as well as by Scottish independence activists.Glasgow is hosting the COP26 UN Climate Change conference from 31 October through 12 November.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

