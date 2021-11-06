https://sputniknews.com/20211106/cia-chief-was-reportedly-dispatched-to-russia-to-warn-against-alleged-troop-build-up-near-ukraine-1090513564.html

CIA Chief Was Reportedly Dispatched to Russia to Warn Against Alleged Troop Build-Up Near Ukraine

CIA Chief Was Reportedly Dispatched to Russia to Warn Against Alleged Troop Build-Up Near Ukraine

Newly-surfaced claims suggest that CIA Director Bill Burns was dispatched to Russia earlier this week to warn Russian military officials against carrying out... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-06T01:01+0000

2021-11-06T01:01+0000

2021-11-06T00:58+0000

russia

bill burns

ukraine

cia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104608/66/1046086642_0:112:3000:1800_1920x0_80_0_0_6ba352612cdd4626fd05716cce199ff8.jpg

Citing sources with knowledge of the matter, CNN reported late Friday that the Biden administration had deployed Burns to Moscow as American officials grew increasingly concerned about the number of Russian service members and artillery being moved to Ukraine's northern border.Per a CNN account, which heavily relies on unidentified sources, Burns emphasized the Biden administration's stance "by conveying that the US is closely monitoring the troop movements."Sources further indicated that Burns' appearance and meeting with Russian officials was meant to pinpoint Russia's motives for its general footprint in the area. In fact, "some sources" relayed to the outlet that it was believed Russia "could be preparing for an invasion, while others suggest they are conducting an exercise, or simply trying to intimidate Ukraine."Moscow has rejected any suggestion that its military operations are meant to be taken as a threat, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov previously stating that Russia "is not threatening, and does not pose a danger to anyone."Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova referred to reports by western media outlets as not corresponding with reality.Weighing in on media reports of an alleged troop build-up, Ukrainian Armed Forces' Chief of the General Staff Serhiy Shaptala recently told reporters that there was no actual spike in the number of Russian soldiers."To say that there is a buildup of efforts at our borders — this is not the case," Shaptala said on air during a Freedom of Speech show. "When we received information from the media, we asked our intelligence, this is not one intelligence agency, but several. After the data was provided, we again assessed the situation ... and there is no increase in efforts on the state border with Ukraine."Reports of the spike were also rejected by Oleksiy Danilov, who serves as secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.Burns' meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev ultimately marked the first time that the pair has met following the CIA director's appointment. At the time, officials privy to the meeting only stated that "the parties discuss Russian-American relations."

https://sputniknews.com/20211021/putin-calls-nato-military-presence-in-ukraine-a-real-threat-to-russia-1090108239.html

Alba1970 America should mind it's own business .... the hypocrisy coming from Washington stinks this from a country that's trying to surround Russia with ever increasing numbers of Troops, naval and aircraft assets 0

1

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Gaby Arancibia

Gaby Arancibia

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Gaby Arancibia

russia, bill burns, ukraine, cia