Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211105/us-has-secured-millions-of-doses-of-pfizers-experimental-covid-19-pill-biden-says-1090506256.html
US Has Secured Millions of Doses of Pfizer's Experimental COVID-19 Pill, Biden Says
US Has Secured Millions of Doses of Pfizer's Experimental COVID-19 Pill, Biden Says
Pfizer has announced that its experimental oral treatment for COVID-19 cut hospitalisation and death by 89 percent, and said it will ask the US Food and Drug... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-05T15:09+0000
2021-11-05T15:33+0000
joe biden
us
pfizer
pill
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/05/1090506835_0:0:3065:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_bb39c8d1c3f417dadbf991e46afb940d.jpg
The United States has secured millions of doses of Pfizer's experimental anti-viral pill for COVID-19, President Joe Biden announced on Friday.President Biden said a potential FDA greenlight for the pill could "dramatically reduce" the risk of being hospitalised or dying from coronavirus.The statement comes hours after Pfizer announced that it had developed an experimental antiviral oral treatment for coronavirus that can slash the risk of being hospitalised or dying from the virus by 89 percent if taken within three days of developing symptoms.In a study of more than 1,200 coronavirus patients with a higher-than-average risk of developing serious illness, people who took the pills were far less likely to be hospitalised than those who got placebo pills. According to the study's preliminary results, no one who took a real pill died, whereas 10 people who were given placebo pills succumbed to the virus.Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla said that the data suggests the pill-based treatment, if approved, could "eliminate up to nine out of 10 hospitalisations".The pharmaceutical company plans to share the data with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) "as soon as possible" in a bid to have the pill authorised.Pfizer rival Merck's COVID-19 pill is already under review at the FDA after showing strong initial results. The UK became the first country to approve Merck's pill on Thursday. Britain has also procured 250,000 courses of Pfizer's experimental pill, hailing the trial's results as "incredible".
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Zara Muradyan
Zara Muradyan
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/05/1090506835_132:0:2863:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fbefc4f5af5355a1ec44a52b7cf46950.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, pfizer, pill, covid-19

US Has Secured Millions of Doses of Pfizer's Experimental COVID-19 Pill, Biden Says

15:09 GMT 05.11.2021 (Updated: 15:33 GMT 05.11.2021)
© REUTERS / DADO RUVICFILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Pfizer logo is placed near medicines from the same manufacturer in this illustration taken September 29, 2021.
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Pfizer logo is placed near medicines from the same manufacturer in this illustration taken September 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
Subscribe
Zara Muradyan
All materials
Being updated
Pfizer has announced that its experimental oral treatment for COVID-19 cut hospitalisation and death by 89 percent, and said it will ask the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the pill to be granted emergency use authorisation.
The United States has secured millions of doses of Pfizer's experimental anti-viral pill for COVID-19, President Joe Biden announced on Friday.
"If authorised by the FDA we may soon have pills that treat the virus in those who become infected. We've already secured millions of doses. The therapy would be another tool in our toolbox to protect people from the worst outcomes of COVID".
President Biden said a potential FDA greenlight for the pill could "dramatically reduce" the risk of being hospitalised or dying from coronavirus.
The statement comes hours after Pfizer announced that it had developed an experimental antiviral oral treatment for coronavirus that can slash the risk of being hospitalised or dying from the virus by 89 percent if taken within three days of developing symptoms.
In a study of more than 1,200 coronavirus patients with a higher-than-average risk of developing serious illness, people who took the pills were far less likely to be hospitalised than those who got placebo pills. According to the study's preliminary results, no one who took a real pill died, whereas 10 people who were given placebo pills succumbed to the virus.
Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla said that the data suggests the pill-based treatment, if approved, could "eliminate up to nine out of 10 hospitalisations".
The pharmaceutical company plans to share the data with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) "as soon as possible" in a bid to have the pill authorised.
Pfizer rival Merck's COVID-19 pill is already under review at the FDA after showing strong initial results. The UK became the first country to approve Merck's pill on Thursday. Britain has also procured 250,000 courses of Pfizer's experimental pill, hailing the trial's results as "incredible".
110000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:14 GMTUnstoppable: Watch Roma Manager Continue Coaching Squad Off Pitch After Getting Red Card
15:56 GMTStill Married, Still Trump Supporter: Kanye West Talks Politics, Family, Cancel Culture
15:49 GMTModern Pentathlon Drops Riding: How Saint Boy's Rebellion Turned Spotlight on Horse Abuse
15:33 GMTIndia: Chhattisgarh State Chief Gets Whipped As Part of Old Ritual - VIDEO
15:09 GMTUS Has Secured Millions of Doses of Pfizer's Experimental COVID-19 Pill, Biden Says
14:44 GMT'Unfortunate, Not Surprising': India Slams Pakistan Over 'Refusal' to Attend Afghanistan Summit
14:42 GMTItaly Allows Green Pass for Those Inoculated With Sputnik V After They Get mRNA Vaccine Booster Jab
14:38 GMTDinner in DC: Meghan Markle Reportedly to Be Invited to Advocate For Paid Leave Among Women Senators
14:36 GMT‘There's a Concern’ Over Biden, Nikki Haley Says as She Wants ‘Cognitive Test' for Older Politicians
14:32 GMTAs Labour Rule Out Joint 'Anti-Sleaze' Candidate, Who Will Tory Pick For Owen Paterson's Safe Seat?
14:02 GMTChris Pratt Accused of Taking a Dig at Ex-Wife as He Praises 'Healthy' Daughter After Son's Issues
14:01 GMTBeijing Slams US Attempts to Hype Up the 'China Threat'
13:58 GMTMacron's Former Bodyguard Sentenced to Jail for Assaulting May Day Protesters in 2018
13:47 GMT'We'll Fight and Win, Again': Google Workers Warn of New Rebellion Over Plans for Pentagon Contract
13:23 GMT'Ronaldo Signing Was a Mistake': Reds Legend John Barnes Slams Man Utd Over Jadon Sancho 'Snub'
13:08 GMTMeghan Markle's Dad Reportedly Sues Paparazzi Agency Over Staged Pre-Royal Wedding Pics
13:03 GMT'Meant for Big Things in Life!': Indians Hail Cricket Star Virat Kohli as He Turns 33
12:59 GMTUK Triggering Northern Ireland Protocol's Article 16 Could Prompt 'Radical' EU Response
12:47 GMTAhead of Crucial Assembly Polls in Five Indian States, Congress Slams Modi Gov't on Farmer Issues
12:46 GMTRussian Embassy Slams Media Speculations About Death of Russian Diplomat in Berlin