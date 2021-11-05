https://sputniknews.com/20211105/patriot-wing-taylor-greene-tours-dc-jail-where-capitol-riot-detainees-are-held-1090508287.html

'Patriot Wing': Taylor-Greene Tours DC Jail Where Capitol Riot Detainees Are Held

'Patriot Wing': Taylor-Greene Tours DC Jail Where Capitol Riot Detainees Are Held

Earlier in the week, the US Marshals Service (USMS) told The Washington Post that some 400 detainees would be moved out of the Washington, DC jail to a federal... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-05T18:30+0000

2021-11-05T18:30+0000

2021-11-05T18:30+0000

us

gop

republicans

marjorie taylor greene

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/05/1090508389_0:0:3142:1768_1920x0_80_0_0_b5b6cb455480715439660ed6aa679201.jpg

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene took to Twitter on Friday to reveal that she had finally been granted permission to visit what she called the "Patriot Wing" of the Washington, DC jail where 6 January detainees are being kept.According to the Republican lawmaker, some of the inmates were "receiving continuing education classes, others were truly suffering from long stays in solitary confinement for 'bad behavior'". Taylor-Greene said that when she asked to see the 6 January detainees, she was told that it was not part of her tour. However, she was adamant in her intention to visit them, and said she "would have gone scorched earth if I was not allowed and was making it known".The Republican Representative revealed that the detainees had no medical care, were served poor quality food, and were being "put through" re-education classes they were "rejecting".She finalised her Twitter tirade on the visit with the announcement of a "real prison reform" that she will be coming up with in order to "fix" the "broken nation".Earlier in the week, it was revealed that some 400 detainees had been transferred to a federal penitentiary in Pennsylvania because of conditions that do "not meet the minimum standards of confinement as prescribed by the Federal Performance-Based Detention Standards". The surprise inspection by the US Marshals revealed, however, that there was evidence of “systemic” mistreatment of general population detainees, but not of those imprisoned for their involvement in the Capitol riot.On Wednesday, a federal judge also ordered that a 6 January defendant who had been diagnosed with cancer be moved to another prison after the "deplorable" conditions in the DC confinement were discovered. It was ruled that the said defendant be transferred to another jail immediately and later released to home detention to undergo chemotherapy.

https://sputniknews.com/20211103/us-marshals-to-remove-400-inmates-from-dc-jail-after-prisoners-left-in-unacceptable-conditions-1090431705.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

us, gop, republicans, marjorie taylor greene