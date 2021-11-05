'Patriot Wing': Taylor-Greene Tours DC Jail Where Capitol Riot Detainees Are Held
© AFP 2021 / OLIVIER DOULIERYUS Republican Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, speaks to reporters after attending testimony by US Attorney General Merrick Garland before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on "Oversight of the United States Department of Justice," on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, October 21, 2021
Earlier in the week, the US Marshals Service (USMS) told The Washington Post that some 400 detainees would be moved out of the Washington, DC jail to a federal penitentiary in Pennsylvania due to poor conditions in the DC prison.
Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene took to Twitter on Friday to reveal that she had finally been granted permission to visit what she called the "Patriot Wing" of the Washington, DC jail where 6 January detainees are being kept.
"I’ve never seen human suffering like I witnessed last night", she asserted. "While some were shown to us in seemingly beneficial programs, others were in tortuous lockdown".
According to the Republican lawmaker, some of the inmates were "receiving continuing education classes, others were truly suffering from long stays in solitary confinement for 'bad behavior'".
Taylor-Greene said that when she asked to see the 6 January detainees, she was told that it was not part of her tour. However, she was adamant in her intention to visit them, and said she "would have gone scorched earth if I was not allowed and was making it known".
"I was greeted by men with overwhelming cheers who rushed out to meet me with tears streaming down their faces", Taylor-Greene wrote. "It was like walking into a prisoner of war camp and seeing men who [sic] eyes can’t believe someone had made it in to see them. They are suffering greatly".
5. It was like walking into a prisoner of war camp and seeing men who eyes can’t believe someone had made it in to see them.— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 5, 2021
The Republican Representative revealed that the detainees had no medical care, were served poor quality food, and were being "put through" re-education classes they were "rejecting".
She finalised her Twitter tirade on the visit with the announcement of a "real prison reform" that she will be coming up with in order to "fix" the "broken nation".
Earlier in the week, it was revealed that some 400 detainees had been transferred to a federal penitentiary in Pennsylvania because of conditions that do "not meet the minimum standards of confinement as prescribed by the Federal Performance-Based Detention Standards". The surprise inspection by the US Marshals revealed, however, that there was evidence of “systemic” mistreatment of general population detainees, but not of those imprisoned for their involvement in the Capitol riot.
On Wednesday, a federal judge also ordered that a 6 January defendant who had been diagnosed with cancer be moved to another prison after the "deplorable" conditions in the DC confinement were discovered. It was ruled that the said defendant be transferred to another jail immediately and later released to home detention to undergo chemotherapy.