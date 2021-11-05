https://sputniknews.com/20211105/macrons-former-bodyguard-sentenced-to-jail-for-assaulting-may-day-protesters-in-2018-1090503924.html

Macron's Former Bodyguard Sentenced to Jail for Assaulting May Day Protesters in 2018

Alexandre Benalla, a former bodyguard of French President Emmanuel Macron, was accused of beating a May Day protester in Paris back in 2018. 05.11.2021, Sputnik International

A French judge sentenced Macron's ex-bodyguard Alexandre Benalla to three years behind bars, of which two years are suspended, French media reported Friday.Benalla found himself in hot water back in 2018, when he was accused of assaulting a May Day protester in Paris. According to a video of the incident that emerged on social media at the time, a man in riot police gear - supposedly Benalla - pushed a young anti-government rioter to the ground and punched him several times, then fleeing the scene.The former security aide faced several charges, including violent acts, interfering in the work of public services, wearing an official insignia without authorisation, concealing video materials, and breaching professional secrecy. Benalla claimed he was attempting to assist the security forces to confront offenders.

