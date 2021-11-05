Macron's Former Bodyguard Sentenced to Jail for Assaulting May Day Protesters in 2018
13:58 GMT 05.11.2021 (Updated: 14:13 GMT 05.11.2021)
© AFP 2021 / STEPHANE DE SAKUTINAlexandre Benalla arrives at the courtroom to hear the verdict in his trial on charges of assaulting a young couple during a May Day protest in 2018 when he was French President's bodyguard. - The presidency was accused of a cover-up for failing to report Benalla to the police until French daily Le Monde revealed the existence of a video showing him striking a young man and grabbing a young woman by the neck. The former bouncer, now aged 30, was wearing a police helmet, even though he had only been given leave to attend the protest as an observer.
Alexandre Benalla, a former bodyguard of French President Emmanuel Macron, was accused of beating a May Day protester in Paris back in 2018.
A French judge sentenced Macron's ex-bodyguard Alexandre Benalla to three years behind bars, of which two years are suspended, French media reported Friday.
Benalla found himself in hot water back in 2018, when he was accused of assaulting a May Day protester in Paris. According to a video of the incident that emerged on social media at the time, a man in riot police gear - supposedly Benalla - pushed a young anti-government rioter to the ground and punched him several times, then fleeing the scene.
Voici la video où l’on voit Alexandre Benalla, chargé de mission d’Emmanuel Macron, s’en prendre violemment à deux manifestants le 1er mai 2018.— Brut FR (@brutofficiel) July 19, 2018
Suite à ça, il avait été mis à pied pendant 15 jours. Le parquet de Paris vient d’ouvrir une enquête préliminaire. pic.twitter.com/ilGj3tGhhp
The former security aide faced several charges, including violent acts, interfering in the work of public services, wearing an official insignia without authorisation, concealing video materials, and breaching professional secrecy. Benalla claimed he was attempting to assist the security forces to confront offenders.