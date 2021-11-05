Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211105/macrons-former-bodyguard-sentenced-to-jail-for-assaulting-may-day-protesters-in-2018-1090503924.html
Macron's Former Bodyguard Sentenced to Jail for Assaulting May Day Protesters in 2018
Macron's Former Bodyguard Sentenced to Jail for Assaulting May Day Protesters in 2018
Alexandre Benalla, a former bodyguard of French President Emmanuel Macron, was accused of beating a May Day protester in Paris back in 2018. 05.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-05T13:58+0000
2021-11-05T14:13+0000
europe
france
emmanuel macron
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/05/1090504462_0:0:1754:988_1920x0_80_0_0_cfbed5e2105bde59e25d5d64e393ce6c.jpg
A French judge sentenced Macron's ex-bodyguard Alexandre Benalla to three years behind bars, of which two years are suspended, French media reported Friday.Benalla found himself in hot water back in 2018, when he was accused of assaulting a May Day protester in Paris. According to a video of the incident that emerged on social media at the time, a man in riot police gear - supposedly Benalla - pushed a young anti-government rioter to the ground and punched him several times, then fleeing the scene.The former security aide faced several charges, including violent acts, interfering in the work of public services, wearing an official insignia without authorisation, concealing video materials, and breaching professional secrecy. Benalla claimed he was attempting to assist the security forces to confront offenders.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/05/1090504462_194:0:1754:1170_1920x0_80_0_0_11b2d38937250bd41b912c1b589348ff.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, france, emmanuel macron

Macron's Former Bodyguard Sentenced to Jail for Assaulting May Day Protesters in 2018

13:58 GMT 05.11.2021 (Updated: 14:13 GMT 05.11.2021)
© AFP 2021 / STEPHANE DE SAKUTINAlexandre Benalla arrives at the courtroom to hear the verdict in his trial on charges of assaulting a young couple during a May Day protest in 2018 when he was French President's bodyguard. - The presidency was accused of a cover-up for failing to report Benalla to the police until French daily Le Monde revealed the existence of a video showing him striking a young man and grabbing a young woman by the neck. The former bouncer, now aged 30, was wearing a police helmet, even though he had only been given leave to attend the protest as an observer.
Alexandre Benalla arrives at the courtroom to hear the verdict in his trial on charges of assaulting a young couple during a May Day protest in 2018 when he was French President's bodyguard. - The presidency was accused of a cover-up for failing to report Benalla to the police until French daily Le Monde revealed the existence of a video showing him striking a young man and grabbing a young woman by the neck. The former bouncer, now aged 30, was wearing a police helmet, even though he had only been given leave to attend the protest as an observer. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Alexandre Benalla, a former bodyguard of French President Emmanuel Macron, was accused of beating a May Day protester in Paris back in 2018.
A French judge sentenced Macron's ex-bodyguard Alexandre Benalla to three years behind bars, of which two years are suspended, French media reported Friday.
Benalla found himself in hot water back in 2018, when he was accused of assaulting a May Day protester in Paris. According to a video of the incident that emerged on social media at the time, a man in riot police gear - supposedly Benalla - pushed a young anti-government rioter to the ground and punched him several times, then fleeing the scene.
The former security aide faced several charges, including violent acts, interfering in the work of public services, wearing an official insignia without authorisation, concealing video materials, and breaching professional secrecy. Benalla claimed he was attempting to assist the security forces to confront offenders.
610002
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:44 GMT'Unfortunate, Not Surprising': India Slams Pakistan Over 'Refusal' to Attend Afghanistan Summit
14:42 GMTItaly Allows Green Pass for Those Inoculated With Sputnik V After They Get mRNA Vaccine Booster Jab
14:38 GMTDinner in DC: Meghan Markle Reportedly to Be Invited to Advocate For Paid Leave Among Women Senators
14:36 GMT‘There's a Concern’ Over Biden, Nikki Haley Says as She Wants ‘Cognitive Test' for Older Politicians
14:32 GMTAs Labour Rule Out Joint 'Anti-Sleaze' Candidate, Who Will Tory Pick For Owen Paterson's Safe Seat?
14:02 GMTChris Pratt Accused of Taking a Dig at Ex-Wife as He Praises 'Healthy' Daughter After Son's Issues
14:01 GMTBeijing Slams US Attempts to Hype Up the 'China Threat'
13:58 GMTMacron's Former Bodyguard Sentenced to Jail for Assaulting May Day Protesters in 2018
13:47 GMT'We'll Fight and Win, Again': Google Workers Warn of New Rebellion Over Plans for Pentagon Contract
13:23 GMT'Ronaldo Signing Was a Mistake': Reds Legend John Barnes Slams Man Utd Over Jadon Sancho 'Snub'
13:08 GMTMeghan Markle's Dad Reportedly Sues Paparazzi Agency Over Staged Pre-Royal Wedding Pics
13:03 GMT'Meant for Big Things in Life!': Indians Hail Cricket Star Virat Kohli as He Turns 33
12:59 GMTUK Triggering Northern Ireland Protocol's Article 16 Could Prompt 'Radical' EU Response
12:47 GMTAhead of Crucial Assembly Polls in Five Indian States, Congress Slams Modi Gov't on Farmer Issues
12:46 GMTRussian Embassy Slams Media Speculations About Death of Russian Diplomat in Berlin
12:33 GMTAt Least Eleven Soldiers Killed Near Niger-Mali Border, Reports Say
12:25 GMTAbiy Ahmed Plays Role of Darth Vader as Ethiopian Rebel Alliance Sets Their Sights on Addis Ababa
12:20 GMTMessi Visits Regenerative Therapy Clinic as PSG Forward Seeks Treatment for Troublesome Left Knee
12:17 GMTWATCH LIVE: US Delegation Holds Press Conference at COP26
12:04 GMTHillary Clinton's Former Aide Enters Spotlight After Arrest of Source for Steele's Trump Dossier