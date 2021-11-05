https://sputniknews.com/20211105/democrats-demonstrate-the-folly-of-electoralism-1090483094.html
Democrats Demonstrate The Folly of Electoralism
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jon Jeter, award-winning journalist and foreign correspondent, radio and television producer, Bluesologist and Decolonizer, and author of the book “Flat Broke in the Free Market: How Globalization Fleeced Working People” to discuss Black voters’ diminishing interest and participation in elections, how Democrats have failed to present candidates that inspire Black voters, and how politicians like Barack Obama sell out Black voters time and time again.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Greg Palast, author of several New York Times bestsellers including The Best Democracy Money Can Buy and investigative reporter, whose work you can find at gregpalast.com to discuss the blocking of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act by Senate Republicans, which would have restored key provisions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the history of the filibuster as a tool of racist disenfranchisement, and how Democrats’ inaction on issues such as voting rights contributed to their electoral defeats.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Bob Schlehuber, co-host of Political Misfits, on from 12-2 PM EST to discuss the anniversary of the offensive the Tigray People’s Liberation Front waged against the government of Ethiopia, how the US meddling in Ethiopia plays into the broader cold war drive against China, and the misleading media narrative about humanitarian aid and the political reality of that aid.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Daryle Lamont Jenkins, Executive Director of One People’s Project to discuss electoral efforts to defund the police and demand accountability from the police, the long-overdue conversation on policing and the changing momentum on public support for defunding the police, the political landscape of Virginia that contributed to Democrats’ electoral defeats there, the Unite The Right civil trial, and how white supremacist messaging and branding has evolved since the rally and the Capitol storming.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
