Biden Aide Who Accompanied President on Scotland Trip Tests Positive for COVID

An aide to Joe Biden has been diagnosed with coronavirus after the trip to Europe, the White House confirmed, adding that the president's COVID test came back negative. The aide, who is a staffer on the National Security Council, accompanied Biden to Scotland, where the American president took part in the UN climate summit.Previously, reports suggested that the aide was asymptomatic and remained in Scotland under quarantine and for additional PCR testing. According to AP, the said individual did not come into close contact with the president.In the meantime, several other officials have had to travel back to the US on a "different government plane" due to health concerns. The exact number of staff involved is still unclear.
The news about a White House staffer who contracted COVID was confirmed just several days after White House press secretary Jen Psaki was also diagnosed with coronavirus, however, authorities believe that the two cases are unrelated.
An aide to Joe Biden has been diagnosed with coronavirus after the trip to Europe, the White House confirmed, adding that the president's COVID test came back negative. The aide, who is a staffer on the National Security Council, accompanied Biden to Scotland, where the American president took part in the UN climate summit.
Previously, reports suggested that the aide was asymptomatic and remained in Scotland under quarantine and for additional PCR testing. According to AP, the said individual did not come into close contact with the president.
In the meantime, several other officials have had to travel back to the US on a "different government plane" due to health concerns. The exact number of staff involved is still unclear.