https://sputniknews.com/20211105/biden-aide-who-accompanied-president-on-scotland-trip-tests-positive-for-covid-1090491236.html

Biden Aide Who Accompanied President on Scotland Trip Tests Positive for COVID

Biden Aide Who Accompanied President on Scotland Trip Tests Positive for COVID

The news about a White House staffer who contracted COVID was confirmed just several days after White House press secretary Jen Psaki was also diagnosed with... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-05T07:01+0000

2021-11-05T07:01+0000

2021-11-05T07:01+0000

joe biden

us

coronavirus

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/06/1080079573_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1cf1969c23060c5a87aac362935d0321.jpg

An aide to Joe Biden has been diagnosed with coronavirus after the trip to Europe, the White House confirmed, adding that the president's COVID test came back negative. The aide, who is a staffer on the National Security Council, accompanied Biden to Scotland, where the American president took part in the UN climate summit.Previously, reports suggested that the aide was asymptomatic and remained in Scotland under quarantine and for additional PCR testing. According to AP, the said individual did not come into close contact with the president.In the meantime, several other officials have had to travel back to the US on a "different government plane" due to health concerns. The exact number of staff involved is still unclear.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

joe biden, us, coronavirus, covid-19