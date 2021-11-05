Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211105/biden-aide-who-accompanied-president-on-scotland-trip-tests-positive-for-covid-1090491236.html
Biden Aide Who Accompanied President on Scotland Trip Tests Positive for COVID
Biden Aide Who Accompanied President on Scotland Trip Tests Positive for COVID
The news about a White House staffer who contracted COVID was confirmed just several days after White House press secretary Jen Psaki was also diagnosed with... 05.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-05T07:01+0000
2021-11-05T07:01+0000
joe biden
us
coronavirus
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/06/1080079573_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1cf1969c23060c5a87aac362935d0321.jpg
An aide to Joe Biden has been diagnosed with coronavirus after the trip to Europe, the White House confirmed, adding that the president's COVID test came back negative. The aide, who is a staffer on the National Security Council, accompanied Biden to Scotland, where the American president took part in the UN climate summit.Previously, reports suggested that the aide was asymptomatic and remained in Scotland under quarantine and for additional PCR testing. According to AP, the said individual did not come into close contact with the president.In the meantime, several other officials have had to travel back to the US on a "different government plane" due to health concerns. The exact number of staff involved is still unclear.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/06/1080079573_172:0:2901:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2b33b06815604c36977707f7d7451ec0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, coronavirus, covid-19

Biden Aide Who Accompanied President on Scotland Trip Tests Positive for COVID

07:01 GMT 05.11.2021
© AP Photo / Nati HarnikA nurse prepares to administer a polymerise chain reaction (PCR) test to detect the presence of the COVID-19 antigen, at a testing site affiliated with the Methodist Health System, in Omaha, Neb., Friday, April 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
A nurse prepares to administer a polymerise chain reaction (PCR) test to detect the presence of the COVID-19 antigen, at a testing site affiliated with the Methodist Health System, in Omaha, Neb., Friday, April 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2021
© AP Photo / Nati Harnik
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The news about a White House staffer who contracted COVID was confirmed just several days after White House press secretary Jen Psaki was also diagnosed with coronavirus, however, authorities believe that the two cases are unrelated.
An aide to Joe Biden has been diagnosed with coronavirus after the trip to Europe, the White House confirmed, adding that the president's COVID test came back negative. The aide, who is a staffer on the National Security Council, accompanied Biden to Scotland, where the American president took part in the UN climate summit.
© REUTERS / POOLU.S. President Joe Biden walks to deliver a speech during "Action on Forests and Land-Use" event at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden walks to deliver a speech during Action on Forests and Land-Use event at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2021
U.S. President Joe Biden walks to deliver a speech during "Action on Forests and Land-Use" event at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Previously, reports suggested that the aide was asymptomatic and remained in Scotland under quarantine and for additional PCR testing. According to AP, the said individual did not come into close contact with the president.
In the meantime, several other officials have had to travel back to the US on a "different government plane" due to health concerns. The exact number of staff involved is still unclear.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:01 GMTBiden Aide Who Accompanied President on Scotland Trip Tests Positive for COVID
06:54 GMTSmog Engulfs India's National Capital After Diwali as Air Quality Dips to 'Severe' Category
06:35 GMTAntonio Conte Opens Up About Challenges as Tottenham Boss After Spurs Seal Dramatic Win Over Vitesse
06:26 GMTSpurious Alcohol Consumption Kills Dozens in Indian State of Bihar During Festive Season
06:07 GMTBoris Johnson in Crosshairs as Owen Paterson 'Sleaze' Row Plunges Tories Into Chaos
06:05 GMTIsrael Passes National Budget, But Where's the Money Headed?
05:13 GMTBrazilian President Bolsonaro Prompts Meme Wave After Calling Tower of Pisa 'Pizza Tower'
05:10 GMT'Invasive and Really Violent': Danish Trade Unions Berate Shipping Giant Maersk Over Vax Mandate
04:38 GMTColombian Navy Seizes 7.41 Tonnes of Cocaine in 4 Maritime Operations
03:52 GMTJustice Department Sues Texas Over New Voting Law That Will 'Disenfranchise' Voters
03:38 GMTOld Dominion Whirlwind
03:37 GMTUS Judge Sets Jan. 4 Hearing in Sex Abuse Civil Suit Against Prince Andrew
02:43 GMTPhoto: Over 100 Firefighters Descend on California Shopping Center to Battle Massive Blaze
02:11 GMTAngelina Jolie Speaks Out About On-Set Gun Safety After Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Shooting
01:35 GMTBlinken in Call Urges Sudan Military Chief to Release Prisoners, Restore Civilian Government
01:25 GMTFormer IDF Intel Chief: New Nuke Deal ‘Will Likely Be Worse’ But May Delay Iran’s Nuclear Threat
01:09 GMTUS Senate Bill Would Give Taiwan $2 Billion in Annual Military Aid, Including Hypersonics
00:51 GMTFirst Impressions From Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Debut
YesterdayUSMC Pushes to Retain Marines, Abandon 36 Years of Recruiting 'Replaceable' Troops
YesterdayMexican Authorities Detain Top Cartel Leader 'El Inge' in Sinaloa