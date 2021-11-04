https://sputniknews.com/20211104/tories-shelve-replacement-for-sleaze-watchdog-after-opposition-boycott-threat-1090472807.html

Tories Shelve Replacement for Sleaze Watchdog After Opposition Boycott Threat

Tories Shelve Replacement for Sleaze Watchdog After Opposition Boycott Threat

The Conservative government had hoped in vain to garner support for its reforms of the semi-independent Parliamentary committee that probes misconduct... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-04T14:25+0000

2021-11-04T14:25+0000

2021-11-04T15:37+0000

britain

great britain

jacob rees-mogg

british conservative party

british labour party

andrea leadsom

scottish nationalist party (snp)

uk

boris johnson

owen paterson

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/04/1090472865_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_de6a3969b92c916165cad50eb757e78a.jpg

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is reportedly planning a U-turn on halting the suspension of an MP accused of paid lobbying.Hours after the Conservatives narrowly won a vote on replacing the Parliamentary Standards Committee and its commissioner, Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg told fellow MPs on Thursday morning the changes would not be implemented without cross-party consent.And government sources said the vote to annul the 30-day suspension of Tory North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson ordered by Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone could be re-run without a party whip in favour.Leadsom's amendment, signed by nearly 60 Conservative MPs, mandated replacing the current mixed committee of MPs and independent laypeople — including the commissioner — with one of nine MPs from the three biggest parties, in proportion to the size of their parliamentary groups. It would have five Tories, including the chair, three Labour and one Scottish National Party (SNP) member.Other rule changes contained in the text included giving MPs accused of misconduct the right to a representative at hearings, to cross-examine witnesses and to appeal decisions against them, in line with "natural justice". But both Labour and the SNP. who stridently opposed the amendment which also let Paterson off the hook, vowed to boycott the committee."The House voted very clearly yesterday to show that it is worried about the process of handling these complaints and that we would like an appeals system, but the change would need to be on a cross-party basis and that is clearly not the case," he conceded."We will bring forward more detailed proposals once there have been cross-party discussions," he added. Meanwhile a government source told the Daily Telegraph it was "very likely" that another vote would be held on Paterson's suspension, while one told the MailOnline: "He's going to end up being suspended."A suspension of more than two weeks would allow constituents to organise a recall petition against him, which would trigger a by-election if it collects the signatures of more than 10 per cent of registered voters. However, Paterson's greatly-increased 63 per cent majority and margin of nearly 23,000 votes at the 2019 general election, after the allegations against him surfaced, would be very hard for second-place Labour to overturn.Backbench RebellionThe apparent U-turn may also have been prompted by opposition to the move from the government benches, with 35 Tory MPs abstaining and 13 defying the whip to vote against the amendment.One of those rebels, Guildford MP Angela Richardson, was sacked as parliamentary private secretary to Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove on Wednesday evening, only to be reinstated the next morning. The rebellion made unlikely bedfellows of Brexiteers, including COVID Recovery Group chair Mark Harper who voted against, and Europhile 'wets' such as Tobias Ellwood, who merely abstained.Labour MP for Norwich Clive Lewis said the scandal was a result of the Conservative's connections to big business — the class it has represented in politics since the 19th century — but added that his own party needed to back radical change rather than defending the status quo.Paterson has claimed Stone's decision to suspend him — for raising concerns over carcinogenic additives to milk and ham allegedly on behalf of two companies that paid him as a consultant —was pre-judged based on a 2019 article in The Guardian, and that she refused to take into account 18 written statements in his support. He also blamed the suicide of his wife Rose last year on the strain of the disciplinary process.

https://sputniknews.com/20211103/tories-move-to-block-fellow-mps-sleaze-suspension-for-paid-lobbying-1090443928.html

britain

great britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

britain, great britain, jacob rees-mogg, british conservative party, british labour party, andrea leadsom, scottish nationalist party (snp), uk, boris johnson, owen paterson