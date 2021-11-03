Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/tories-move-to-block-fellow-mps-sleaze-suspension-for-paid-lobbying-1090443928.html
Tories Block Fellow MP's 'Sleaze' Suspension for Paid Lobbying
Tories Block Fellow MP's 'Sleaze' Suspension for Paid Lobbying
Conservative MP Owen Paterson insists the question he asked on behalf of two companies who paid him as a consultant was in the public interest, and claims the... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-03T15:44+0000
2021-11-03T16:31+0000
boris johnson
britain
great britain
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090445805_0:0:2047:1151_1920x0_80_0_0_f7861dc11efe20e40caadf756aba014b.jpg
Britain's governing Conservatives have ignited controversy after they voted to re-jig parliamentary misconduct rules after one of their MPs was found guilty of lobbying.Parliament voted on approving a 30-day suspension of Owen Paterson, Conservative MP for North Shropshire in Wales, recommended by Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone for allegedly breaching rules against paid advocacy.The suspension would have allowed for a recall petition to be organised against Paterson, which could force a by-election if successful.But the government benches pushed through an amendment to cancel his punishment by a narrow margin of 250 votes to 232, to cries of "shame" from the opposition benches.At least 59 Tory MPs had earlier put their names down to back the amendment tabled by Dame Andrea Leadsom, which also establishes a new select committee of nine backbench MPs to rule on misconduct cases, replacing the current panel of seven independent lay members.The committee would have five Conservative, three Labour, and one Scottish National Party MP, in line with the current proportions of Parliament, with Tory MP John Whittingdale as chair with the casting vote in case of deadlock.The amendment would also give MPs accused of wrongdoing the right to to a representative, to examine witnesses, and to appeal decisions in line with principles of "natural justice".Conservative MPs were reportedly whipped to vote for the rule changes. Paterson came under investigation more than two years earlier, in September 2019, on the basis of a story in liberal newspaper The Guardian about his paid consultancies for companies Randox Laboratories and Lynn’s Country Foods — which he declared on the register of members' interests.Paterson was accused of asking a parliamentary question on behalf of his clients on the contamination of milk and ham with chemicals that cause cancer or contribute to antimicrobial resistance.The MP claimed in a statement last week that Stone ignored written submissions from 18 witnesses in his favour and admitted she had made her mind up in the case before even reading them. He asked for his parliamentary privilege to be withdrawn to allow him to challenge the ruling in court.Paterson has also said the probe contributed to the suicide of his wife Rose last year. The couple had been together for 40 years."The suicide of his wife was a far harsher punishment" than Parliament could impose, Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg said as he led off the debate on the amendment.He argued that Paterson should have been protected by exceptions made for whistleblowers.But he said concerns raised by fellow MPs over the case were "now too numerous to ignore".Leaders ClashPrime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to defend the amendments at PM's Questions at noon, when he faced off against Labour Party deputy leader Angela RaynerRayner said "There should be agreement on all sides of the house" that Paterson's lobbying was a serious offence.Johnson insisted it was a matter of "natural justice" that those accused should have the "right of appeal". He added that the suicide of Paterson's wife should be taken into consideration in the sprit of "moderation and compassion".Rayner compared the scandal to the recent cases of crimes committed by police, saying "It's one rule for us and one rule for them"."When they break the rules they just remake the rules", she said, accusing Johnson of imitating his "hero" Donald Trump by "cheating" the people.Parliamentary SleazePaterson is just the latest MP to be censured this year.Rees-Mogg recently led efforts to close off a procedural loophole that allowed another Welsh Tory, Delyn MP Rob Roberts, to escape a recall petition after he was suspended for sexual harassment of two members of staff because the Independent Expert Panel (IEP) that recommended the sanction was not specified in the legislation that predated its formation.But the opposition criticised that amendment for not being applied retrospectively, allowing Roberts, who won his seat in 2019 by less than 1,000 votes, to escape again.Paterson, by contrast, has held his seat since 1997 and has a majority of almost 23,000.Labour MP for Leicester East Claudia Webbe also faces suspension if she is given a jail sentence after being convicted last month of harassing a woman she accused of having an affair with her boyfriend. Webbe threatened to send nude photos and videos of the woman to her family and to throw acid on her.
https://sputniknews.com/20211019/uk-parliament-closes-loophole-that-allowed-sex-pest-mp-to-keep-his-seat-1090035579.html
britain
great britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090445805_0:0:2047:1535_1920x0_80_0_0_261a27a4dd875b11b8b4fb57d45ec84c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, britain, great britain, uk

Tories Block Fellow MP's 'Sleaze' Suspension for Paid Lobbying

15:44 GMT 03.11.2021 (Updated: 16:31 GMT 03.11.2021)
© REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAYFILE PHOTO: Owen Paterson is pictured outside the Cabinet Office in London
FILE PHOTO: Owen Paterson is pictured outside the Cabinet Office in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
© REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
Subscribe
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
Conservative MP Owen Paterson insists the question he asked on behalf of two companies who paid him as a consultant was in the public interest, and claims the probe into his conduct led to his wife's suicide.
Britain's governing Conservatives have ignited controversy after they voted to re-jig parliamentary misconduct rules after one of their MPs was found guilty of lobbying.
Parliament voted on approving a 30-day suspension of Owen Paterson, Conservative MP for North Shropshire in Wales, recommended by Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone for allegedly breaching rules against paid advocacy.
The suspension would have allowed for a recall petition to be organised against Paterson, which could force a by-election if successful.
But the government benches pushed through an amendment to cancel his punishment by a narrow margin of 250 votes to 232, to cries of "shame" from the opposition benches.
At least 59 Tory MPs had earlier put their names down to back the amendment tabled by Dame Andrea Leadsom, which also establishes a new select committee of nine backbench MPs to rule on misconduct cases, replacing the current panel of seven independent lay members.
The committee would have five Conservative, three Labour, and one Scottish National Party MP, in line with the current proportions of Parliament, with Tory MP John Whittingdale as chair with the casting vote in case of deadlock.
The amendment would also give MPs accused of wrongdoing the right to to a representative, to examine witnesses, and to appeal decisions in line with principles of "natural justice".
Conservative MPs were reportedly whipped to vote for the rule changes.
Paterson came under investigation more than two years earlier, in September 2019, on the basis of a story in liberal newspaper The Guardian about his paid consultancies for companies Randox Laboratories and Lynn’s Country Foods — which he declared on the register of members' interests.
Paterson was accused of asking a parliamentary question on behalf of his clients on the contamination of milk and ham with chemicals that cause cancer or contribute to antimicrobial resistance.
The MP claimed in a statement last week that Stone ignored written submissions from 18 witnesses in his favour and admitted she had made her mind up in the case before even reading them. He asked for his parliamentary privilege to be withdrawn to allow him to challenge the ruling in court.
Paterson has also said the probe contributed to the suicide of his wife Rose last year. The couple had been together for 40 years.
"The suicide of his wife was a far harsher punishment" than Parliament could impose, Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg said as he led off the debate on the amendment.
He argued that Paterson should have been protected by exceptions made for whistleblowers.

"There must be tough and robust checks against lobbying for profit", Rees-Mogg said. "There must be a proper process to scrutinise, and if necessary discipline, those who do not follow the rules".

But he said concerns raised by fellow MPs over the case were "now too numerous to ignore".

Labour Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy called the amendment "the most appalling double standards in a hundred years".

Weekly cabinet meeting, in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
UK Parliament Closes Loophole That Allowed Sex-Pest MP to Keep His Seat
19 October, 14:24 GMT

Leaders Clash

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to defend the amendments at PM's Questions at noon, when he faced off against Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner
Rayner said "There should be agreement on all sides of the house" that Paterson's lobbying was a serious offence.

"In no other country could someone be found guilty by an independent body just for their mates to vote them back in", she said.

Johnson insisted it was a matter of "natural justice" that those accused should have the "right of appeal". He added that the suicide of Paterson's wife should be taken into consideration in the sprit of "moderation and compassion".
Rayner compared the scandal to the recent cases of crimes committed by police, saying "It's one rule for us and one rule for them".
"When they break the rules they just remake the rules", she said, accusing Johnson of imitating his "hero" Donald Trump by "cheating" the people.

Parliamentary Sleaze

Paterson is just the latest MP to be censured this year.
Rees-Mogg recently led efforts to close off a procedural loophole that allowed another Welsh Tory, Delyn MP Rob Roberts, to escape a recall petition after he was suspended for sexual harassment of two members of staff because the Independent Expert Panel (IEP) that recommended the sanction was not specified in the legislation that predated its formation.
But the opposition criticised that amendment for not being applied retrospectively, allowing Roberts, who won his seat in 2019 by less than 1,000 votes, to escape again.
Paterson, by contrast, has held his seat since 1997 and has a majority of almost 23,000.
Labour MP for Leicester East Claudia Webbe also faces suspension if she is given a jail sentence after being convicted last month of harassing a woman she accused of having an affair with her boyfriend. Webbe threatened to send nude photos and videos of the woman to her family and to throw acid on her.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:03 GMTGreta Thunberg Goes 'Net-Zero on Swear Words' After Her Saucy Remarks During COP26
15:47 GMTGame Streamer Loses Work and Becomes Target of Trolls Due to Nickname’s Connection to Squid Game
15:44 GMTTories Block Fellow MP's 'Sleaze' Suspension for Paid Lobbying
15:30 GMTBig Apple Blues: Why 'Very Liberal' New York City Picks Mayor With Strong Law Enforcement Background
15:28 GMTBus Attack by Protestant Action Force Opposed to Northern Ireland Protocol ‘Very Worrying’ - Expert
15:05 GMTTehran Releases Video of IRGC Boats Fending Off Alleged US Attempt to Seize Iranian Oil Tanker
14:58 GMTIran Says Outcome of Nuclear Talks 'Clear' If Biden Fails to Provide Guarantees
14:29 GMTGhislaine Maxwell’s Trial May Shed Light on Jeffrey Epstein’s Famous Friends, Media Says
14:20 GMT‘Pouring a Cocktail of Chemicals’: 56 New Contaminants Found in US Drinking Water, Analysis Reveals
13:55 GMTDemocratic Candidate for Governor in Virginia McAuliffe Concedes Race to GOP's Youngkin
13:51 GMTChina Strengthens PLA With Mobile Oxygen Gear in Tibet to Enhance Combat Power Against Indian Troops
13:40 GMTPhilippines' President Duterte Threatens Punishment for Slow COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout
13:35 GMTGOP's Virginia Win: Mini-Referendum on Biden & 'Temperature Gauge' for 2022 Midterms, Observers Say
13:33 GMTSpain's La Palma Experiences Strongest Earthquake Since Beginning of Volcanic Eruption
13:26 GMTNew Zealand, Australia Ratify Biggest Free Trade Agreement With ASEAN
13:20 GMTRepublican Youngkin Announces Victory in Virginia Governor Vote, Reports Say
13:14 GMTUK Royal Marines Reportedly Obliterate Almost Entire Unit of US Forces During Drills
13:00 GMTExtinction Rebellion Holds Protest Against 'Greenwashing' in Glasgow Amid COP26 Summit
12:51 GMTSolidarity Rally for Lebanon Held in Tehran Amid Diplomatic Spat With Gulf Countries
12:50 GMTDelaware County, PA Voting Machine Warehouse Custodian Sues Trump, Allies Over 2020 Fraud Claims