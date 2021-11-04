Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211104/russian-navy-keeping-track-of-uss-mount-whitney-as-it-enters-black-sea-1090469257.html
Russian Navy Keeping Track of USS Mount Whitney as It Enters Black Sea
Russian Navy Keeping Track of USS Mount Whitney as It Enters Black Sea
The United States Sixth Fleet's flagship entered the sea on Thursday, as NATO is preparing for major military drills in the Mediterrenean. 04.11.2021, Sputnik International
black sea
black sea, us, russia

Russian Navy Keeping Track of USS Mount Whitney as It Enters Black Sea

09:28 GMT 04.11.2021 (Updated: 09:33 GMT 04.11.2021)
The United States Sixth Fleet's flagship entered the sea on Thursday, as NATO is preparing for major military drills in the Mediterrenean.

"The forces and facilities of the Black Sea Fleet have begun to control the actions of the US Navy's flagship Mount Whitney, which entered the Black Sea on 4 November 2021", the Russian Defence Ministry said.

