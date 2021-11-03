https://sputniknews.com/20211103/the-metaverse-social-media-and-increasing-alienation-in-capitalist-society-1090426271.html

The Metaverse, Social Media, and Increasing Alienation In Capitalist Society

The Metaverse, Social Media, and Increasing Alienation In Capitalist Society

Assange Extradition Appeal Heard In UK Court, China’s Fight Against Climate Change, The Metaverse Distracts From Dystopian Reality 03.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-03T08:34+0000

2021-11-03T08:34+0000

2021-11-03T08:34+0000

julian assange

china

facebook

by any means necessary

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/02/1090426218_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_0a6d04ceecadc658e0cf98cf897920c9.png

The Metaverse, Social Media, and Increasing Alienation In Capitalist Society Assange Extradition Appeal Heard In UK Court, China’s Fight Against Climate Change, The Metaverse Distracts From Dystopian Reality

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Kevin Gosztola, Managing Editor of Shadowproof, Co-host of the Unauthorized Disclosure podcast to discuss the extradition appeal hearing in the case of Julian Assange, the demonstrated revenge campaign the US seeks to wage on Assange and the doubt that casts on assurances made by the US government, and the continued prosecution of Assange for his journalism across presidential administrations.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Carlos Martinez, author and activist, co-founder of No Cold War, and co-editor of Friends of Socialist China to discuss the misleading attacks on China over climate, the reality behind China’s carbon emissions and its climate change mitigation efforts, how the Chinese economic system facilitates those efforts, and the hypocrisy of the west using the threat of climate catastrophe as part of its cold war drive against China.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org to discuss Facebook’s rebranding as Meta in the aftermath of multiple controversies and scandals, the stark reality behind the metaverse, and how the metaverse reflects the 1992 novel “snow Crash” by providing a distraction from an increasingly dystopian reality.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brandon Sutton, host of The Discourse podcast to discuss the “Let’s Go Brandon” chant and the cult of personality around Donald Trump and other aspects of conservatism in the United States that it reveals, the cultural impact of comic books and the stripping of their complexity in the age of cinematic universes, and social media in the capitalist system.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Jacqueline Luqman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg

Jacqueline Luqman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jacqueline Luqman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg

julian assange, china, facebook, by any means necessary, аудио, radio