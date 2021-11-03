Sputnik is live from Tehran, where the Yemeni Students Union in Iran is holding a solidarity rally to support Lebanon, as Beirut is facing a diplomatic spat with several Gulf countries.The cooldown between the two sides came after Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi appeared to call Saudi Arabia and the UAE "aggressors" in the Yemen War, saying that it was "time for it to end".In response, Riyadh banned all imports from Lebanon. At the same time, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain recalled their envoys from Beirut and asked Lebanese ambassadors to leave in 48 hours.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Put More!
Solidarity Rally for Lebanon Held in Tehran Amid Diplomatic Spat With Gulf Countries
Solidarity Rally for Lebanon Held in Tehran Amid Diplomatic Spat With Gulf Countries
The Gulf countries previously recalled their diplomats from Beirut after a Lebanese minister criticised the actions of the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.
