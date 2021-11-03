Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Senior Taliban Commander Killed in Attack on Kabul Hospital, Reports Say
04:55 GMT 03.11.2021 (Updated: 05:33 GMT 03.11.2021)
On Tuesday, the Afghan capital was targeted by twin explosions that killed at least 23 and wounded 50. According to preliminary reports, the Daesh* terror group is responsible for the attack.
A senior Taliban* commander was reportedly killed during the attack on the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan military hospital. Hamdullah Mokhlis was among the fighters killed when his men responded to the assault, AFP reported citing authorities.
Mokhlis was a member of the Haqqani network* and an officer in the Badri Corps special forces.
The situation in the country remains uneasy after the Taliban takeover in August. In the meantime, recent reports suggest that ex-security personnel has been joining the Daesh terrorists since the collapse of the US-backed government.
In early August, the Taliban launched a major offensive against Afghan government troops, amid the US withdrawal from the country. The Taliban entered Kabul on 15 August and in September seized control over all the Afghan provinces.
*The Haqqani network, the Taliban and Daesh (also known as Islamic State/ISIS/IS) are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other nations.