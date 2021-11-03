https://sputniknews.com/20211103/senior-taliban-commander-killed-in-attack-on-kabul-hospital-reports-say-1090432657.html

Senior Taliban Commander Killed in Attack on Kabul Hospital, Reports Say

On Tuesday, the Afghan capital was targeted by twin explosions that killed at least 23 and wounded 50. According to preliminary reports, the Daesh* terror... 03.11.2021, Sputnik International

A senior Taliban* commander was reportedly killed during the attack on the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan military hospital. Hamdullah Mokhlis was among the fighters killed when his men responded to the assault, AFP reported citing authorities.Mokhlis was a member of the Haqqani network* and an officer in the Badri Corps special forces.The situation in the country remains uneasy after the Taliban takeover in August. In the meantime, recent reports suggest that ex-security personnel has been joining the Daesh terrorists since the collapse of the US-backed government.In early August, the Taliban launched a major offensive against Afghan government troops, amid the US withdrawal from the country. The Taliban entered Kabul on 15 August and in September seized control over all the Afghan provinces.*The Haqqani network, the Taliban and Daesh (also known as Islamic State/ISIS/IS) are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other nations.

