Israel's Infrastructure Headache Only Going to Get Worse With Time, Expert Says

With nearly 70 percent of its population fully vaccinated, many Israelis feel that their country has managed to curb the coronavirus pandemic.The nation's streets are buzzing, the roads are packed, and traffic jams are once again a headache. And that makes Israelis angry and frustrated.On average, Israelis spend half an hour in traffic per day, which translates into 5.5 days a year in which they simply don't move.No AlternativesProfessor Erel Avineri, the head of the Engineering and Management Graduate Specialisation in Infrastructure Systems at AFEKA Tel Aviv Academic College, says Israelis rely on their cars in the absence of any other alternatives.In Israel, however, the choice is minimal as infrastructure is lacking. A subway system is non-existent, the periphery is poorly connected to the centre with a network of trains and the number of buses is believed to be substandard.Growing Population as Core ProblemBut Avineri is certain that the situation is only going to get worse with time, and the reason for this is Israel's rapid population growth.The way it stands now, Israel is leading in fertility rates among all OECD countries, with women producing three children on average. The country's population already stands at nine million people and the projections are that by 2050 it will reach almost 16 million people.The catch is that Israel's infrastructure is just not keeping up with that rapid growth. "It takes years and even decades to plan, approve, develop, and construct infrastructure projects. And by the time some of them are completed, they are no longer relevant, as they meet the demands of the past, not of the future", explained the expert.Israeli lawmakers are well aware of the current infrastructure crisis. Over the years, the nation has invested billions into broadening roads, digging tunnels, opening new highways, boosting the train system with more carriages, purchasing more buses, and constructing light rail in several cities across the country.Yet, Avineri says the efforts that were exerted and the funds given were insufficient.Avineri is an engineer, not a politician. He struggles to understand the political reasons behind the decisions to neglect the country's infrastructure. But he is warning that if Israel doesn't wake up, the situation might soon be irreversible.Wake Up CallWaking up not only means that Israel needs to inject more cash into its infrastructure projects. It needs to make a shift in its current policies and that might mean the country will need to take painful decisions when it comes to its rapid population rates.That, however, will be tricky, primarily among religious circles that normally produce seven children on average. But Avineri says the clock is ticking, and if Israel wants to survive, it won't have any choice but to make a change.

