American Footballer Henry Ruggs Was Driving 156 MPH in Crash That Killed Woman And Dog

American Footballer Henry Ruggs Was Driving 156 MPH in Crash That Killed Woman And Dog

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was driving his Chevrolet Corvette at 156 miles per hour (MPH) seconds before he crashed into a RAV4 SUV

Ruggs was found to have a blood alcohol content of .161%, just over twice Nevada’s legal limit of .08%. He has been charged with a felony DUI resulting in death, and felony reckless driving. He appeared in court on Wednesday and posted $150,000 bail on the strict condition that he remained confined at home, is electronically monitored, consumes no alcohol, does not drive and surrenders his passport.The crash occurred approximately at 3:40 a.m. local time on Tuesday, several miles west of the Las Vegas strip. Computer records from Ruggs’ vehicle indicate that he slowed from 156 mph to 127 mph just before ramming into the back of the victim’s car. The collision ruptured the vehicle’s fuel tank which caused it to become engulfed in flames.Ruggs’ and his girlfriend, Kiara Je'nai Kilgo-Washington, who was also in the vehicle, were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Ruggs’ apparently suffered a leg injury and appeared in court with a neck brace and in a wheelchair. Kilgo-Washington apparently suffered a serious arm injury.Steve Wolfson, a Clark Country prosecutor, has said that he intends to file a second felony DUI charge against Ruggs related to the injuries suffered by Kilgo-Washington. Ruggs could also potentially face a weapons charge.In Nevada, probation is not an option in the event of a conviction for a DUI causing death or substantial bodily injury. Between the two felony DUI charges and the reckless driving charge, Ruggs could face up to 46 years in prison.The Las Vegas Raiders did not wait for the justice system to come to a verdict, releasing Ruggs from his contract Tuesday night. The second-year wideout was selected in the 12th pick of the 2020 NFL draft, after a stellar college career at Alabama, and later posted the fastest 40-yard sprint time at the 2020 NFL combine. Ruggs was enjoying a breakout second season with 24 catches for 469 yards. His 19.5 yards per reception was second in the NFL through seven games.Little information has been made available about the two victims.

