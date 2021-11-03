3 Women Dead, 2 Injured After 'Mass Shooting' in Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone described the incident as a "mass shooting." The suspect is not in custody but is known. The two women who were injured were taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is not yet known. Emergency dispatchers said they received a call about the incident at 6:02 p.m. It is suspected that the initial shooting was domestic in nature. The event transpired in the Young Terrace neighborhood on the 800 block of Whitaker lane.
Curmudgeon
That wasnt a mass shooting. Just a typical black house party.
0
vot tak
"The suspect shot one victim and as the community was trying to render aid, this coward shoots them." ... Like in the collateral murder incident exposed by Manning and Assange where the murderers first attacked one group, then sought to kill as many as possible of those coming to the victims aide. Sick act, sick society.
Three women were killed and two others injured in a mass shooting in Norfolk, Virginia.
Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone described the incident as a "mass shooting." The suspect is not in custody but is known. The two women who were injured were taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is not yet known.
Boone told reporters, "The suspect shot one victim and as the community was trying to render aid, this coward shoots them."
⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Manhunt underway for gunman following mass shooting in southern Virginia#Norfolk l #VA Police confirm the suspect shot one women, then proceeded to shot four other women who attempted to render aid. Casualties are being reported. Currently gathering more details! pic.twitter.com/HcnNgT9U4C
"The suspect shot one victim and as the community was trying to render aid, this coward shoots them." ... Like in the collateral murder incident exposed by Manning and Assange where the murderers first attacked one group, then sought to kill as many as possible of those coming to the victims aide. Sick act, sick society.