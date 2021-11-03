Registration was successful!
3 Women Dead, 2 Injured After 'Mass Shooting' in Norfolk, Virginia
3 Women Dead, 2 Injured After 'Mass Shooting' in Norfolk, Virginia
Three women were killed and two others injured in a mass shooting in Norfolk, Virginia.
Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone described the incident as a "mass shooting." The suspect is not in custody but is known. The two women who were injured were taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is not yet known. Emergency dispatchers said they received a call about the incident at 6:02 p.m. It is suspected that the initial shooting was domestic in nature. The event transpired in the Young Terrace neighborhood on the 800 block of Whitaker lane.
That wasnt a mass shooting. Just a typical black house party.
"The suspect shot one victim and as the community was trying to render aid, this coward shoots them." ... Like in the collateral murder incident exposed by Manning and Assange where the murderers first attacked one group, then sought to kill as many as possible of those coming to the victims aide. Sick act, sick society.
3 Women Dead, 2 Injured After 'Mass Shooting' in Norfolk, Virginia

Three women were killed and two others injured in a mass shooting in Norfolk, Virginia.
Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone described the incident as a "mass shooting." The suspect is not in custody but is known. The two women who were injured were taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is not yet known.
Boone told reporters, "The suspect shot one victim and as the community was trying to render aid, this coward shoots them."
Emergency dispatchers said they received a call about the incident at 6:02 p.m. It is suspected that the initial shooting was domestic in nature.
The event transpired in the Young Terrace neighborhood on the 800 block of Whitaker lane.
That wasnt a mass shooting. Just a typical black house party.
"The suspect shot one victim and as the community was trying to render aid, this coward shoots them." ... Like in the collateral murder incident exposed by Manning and Assange where the murderers first attacked one group, then sought to kill as many as possible of those coming to the victims aide. Sick act, sick society.
