Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Malik Calls Ex-Home Minister Deshmukh's Arrest 'Politically Motivated'

Early Tuesday, India's economic intelligence agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested ex-Maharashtra State Minister Anil Deshmukh after he was charged
Hours after the arrest of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, his colleague and State Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik said it was politically motivated. Deshmukh and Malik both belong to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Currently, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, comprised of Shiv Sena, Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) governs the state.Malik also blamed the federally-governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for trying to scare off opposition parties with its power. The BJP is the main opposition party in Maharashtra. "The entire action of arresting Deshmukh is politically motivated. It is aimed at scaring the leaders of the state's ruling MVA alliance", Malik told reporters on Tuesday morning.Deshmukh resigned from his post as the state's home affairs minister on 5 April. He was arrested after being questioned by the central agency for over 12 hours.In March, Deshmukh was accused by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh of coercing police officers to extort money on his behalf from the owners of bars and restaurants in the city, following which Deshmukh had resignedHowever, Deshmukh denied all the allegations levied against him, adding that when the Enforcement Directorate raided his house, his family members and staff had cooperated with officials.
Early Tuesday, India's economic intelligence agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested ex-Maharashtra State Minister Anil Deshmukh after he was charged with corruption and extortion by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.
Hours after the arrest of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, his colleague and State Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik said it was politically motivated.
Deshmukh and Malik both belong to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Currently, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, comprised of Shiv Sena, Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) governs the state.
Malik also blamed the federally-governing Bharatiya Janata Party
(BJP) for trying to scare off opposition parties with its power. The BJP is the main opposition party in Maharashtra.
"The entire action of arresting Deshmukh is politically motivated. It is aimed at scaring the leaders of the state's ruling MVA alliance", Malik told reporters on Tuesday morning
.
Deshmukh resigned from his post as the state's home affairs minister on 5 April. He was arrested after being questioned by the central agency for over 12 hours.
In March, Deshmukh was accused by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh of coercing police officers to extort money on his behalf from the owners of bars and restaurants in the city, following which Deshmukh
had resigned
However, Deshmukh denied all the allegations levied against him, adding that when the Enforcement Directorate raided his house, his family members and staff had cooperated with officials.