Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210920/india-uproar-over-arrest-of-bjps-kirit-somaiya-in-maharashtra-for-accusing-minister-of-corruption-1089224610.html
India: Uproar Over Arrest of BJP's Kirit Somaiya in Maharashtra For Accusing Minister of Corruption
India: Uproar Over Arrest of BJP's Kirit Somaiya in Maharashtra For Accusing Minister of Corruption
BJP senior leader and former parliamentarian Kirit Somaiya on 13 September accused Maharashtra state minister Hasan Mushrif of indulging in corruption and... 20.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-20T07:30+0000
2021-09-20T07:30+0000
mumbai
maharashtra
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/14/1089227747_0:571:1500:1415_1920x0_80_0_0_61b6300e0587ca19efa05a7755b96c4f.jpg
The former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian was arrested Monday at Maharashtra state's Karad railway station. Somaiya was later taken to the state government lodge.Somaiya was on his way to Kolhapur district, where authorities have barred his entry, citing law and order as well as security concerns following his allegations of corruption against Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif."Somaiya had been prohibited from entering the Kohlapur district in view of the threat to his life and possibility of law and order situation due to his visit," Kolhapur senior administrative officer Rahul Rekhawar said.Meanwhile, BJP leaders slammed the state's ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which is comprised of Shiv Sena, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party. Somaiya had called the state police action an example of "dadagiri" (highhandedness) and an attempt to put curbs on his movement.Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil has termed the move "dictatorial" and said state chief Uddhav Thackeray's government would not be able to stifle Somaiya's voice.Patil had said the MVA government was trying to suppress the voice of Somaiya, who was exposing the "corrupt" ministers.Former Maharashtra state chief Devendra Fadnavis expressed solidarity with Somaiya and said he has been “detained without any explanation”. Lately, the BJP (which rules the national government and is the main opposition party in the state) and the MVA alliance seem to have been using police and investigative probes against each other's leaders.On 24 August, another BJP federal minister, Narayan Rane, was arrested for using language against the state chief.Following that incident, the federal government investigative agency, Enforcement Directorate (ED), summoned MVA leader Anil Deshmukh and state minister Anil Parab in different cases.
mumbai
maharashtra
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/14/1089227747_0:223:1500:1348_1920x0_80_0_0_a5bc098b1cb3cdd76c3e1857fd646e05.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mumbai, maharashtra, bharatiya janata party (bjp), india

India: Uproar Over Arrest of BJP's Kirit Somaiya in Maharashtra For Accusing Minister of Corruption

07:30 GMT 20.09.2021
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Nidhishetty20 / Kirit SomaiyaKirit Somaiya
Kirit Somaiya - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Nidhishetty20 / Kirit Somaiya
Subscribe
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
BJP senior leader and former parliamentarian Kirit Somaiya on 13 September accused Maharashtra state minister Hasan Mushrif of indulging in corruption and involvement in a money laundering scam case, allegations dismissed as baseless by the latter.
The former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian was arrested Monday at Maharashtra state's Karad railway station. Somaiya was later taken to the state government lodge.
Somaiya was on his way to Kolhapur district, where authorities have barred his entry, citing law and order as well as security concerns following his allegations of corruption against Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif.
"Somaiya had been prohibited from entering the Kohlapur district in view of the threat to his life and possibility of law and order situation due to his visit," Kolhapur senior administrative officer Rahul Rekhawar said.
Meanwhile, BJP leaders slammed the state's ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which is comprised of Shiv Sena, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party.
Somaiya had called the state police action an example of "dadagiri" (highhandedness) and an attempt to put curbs on his movement.
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil has termed the move "dictatorial" and said state chief Uddhav Thackeray's government would not be able to stifle Somaiya's voice.
Patil had said the MVA government was trying to suppress the voice of Somaiya, who was exposing the "corrupt" ministers.
Former Maharashtra state chief Devendra Fadnavis expressed solidarity with Somaiya and said he has been “detained without any explanation”.

“Maharashtra is witnessing an undeclared emergency. Ever since the Maha Vikas Aghadi government took the reins of Maharashtra people have been subjected to harassment. Anybody questioning the government’s wrong decision or pointing to corruption is arrested and jailed,” Fadnavis told reporters on Monday.

Lately, the BJP (which rules the national government and is the main opposition party in the state) and the MVA alliance seem to have been using police and investigative probes against each other's leaders.
On 24 August, another BJP federal minister, Narayan Rane, was arrested for using language against the state chief.
Following that incident, the federal government investigative agency, Enforcement Directorate (ED), summoned MVA leader Anil Deshmukh and state minister Anil Parab in different cases.
110000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:06 GMTMen Sleep Worse During Waxing Moon, Women Unaffected – Study
07:58 GMTEmmy Awards 2021: Big Winners, 'Hollywood's Most Hated Man' and #SoWhite Controversy
07:30 GMTIndia: Uproar Over Arrest of BJP's Kirit Somaiya in Maharashtra For Accusing Minister of Corruption
07:10 GMTFinnish PM Embroiled in Product Placement Controversy Over Instagram Story
07:05 GMTEight Killed as Gunman Goes on a Shooting Spree at Russia's Perm University
06:27 GMTCanada Set to Deliver Verdict in Testy Vote as PM’s Cakewalk Becomes Nail-Biter
06:17 GMTTaliban Order Women Working in Kabul to Stay at Home, Interim Mayor Says
06:12 GMTSweden Raises Taxes to Finance Largest Military Investment in Modern Times
06:01 GMTBoJo Vows UK’s ‘Ineradicable’ Love of France in Bid to Mend Fences Amid Diplomatic Row Over AUKUS
06:00 GMTBritain Considers Offering Loans to Energy Firms Amid Dramatic Hike in Gas Prices - Report
05:29 GMTRussia’s Ruling Party Ahead in Parliamentary Vote With Over 48%, Election Commission Says
04:34 GMTLive Updates: UK PM Johnson to Push Joe Biden to Lift COVID-19 Travel Ban With US
04:30 GMTNot in the Mood: Golden Retriever Does Not Want to Cuddle
04:28 GMTChinese Observers Give Positive Assessment of Russian State Duma Election
03:45 GMTMusk Adds Another Joke to Joe Biden’s ‘Sleepy’ Issue, When Asked About ‘Inspiration4’ Flight
03:16 GMTKhamenei Appoints New Head of Iranian Air Force
03:16 GMTWait, Again? New Photo of Trudeau Wearing Blackface Emerges on Social Media
02:41 GMT‘Duty of Care’: Texas Doctor Performs Abortion Past 6-Week Law to Protest State’s ‘Heartbeat Bill’
02:02 GMT'Get Off Back Foot': Prince Andrew Mulls Dismissing His Legal Team Over Reputational Damage - Report
01:48 GMT'The Crown' Wins Emmy for 2021 Best Drama Series