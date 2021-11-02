https://sputniknews.com/20211102/covax-19-developer-faces-sack-for-refusing-to-receive-vaccines-other-than-jab-he-created-1090409528.html

COVAX-19 Developer Faces Sack for Refusing to Receive Vaccines Other Than Jab He Created

Adelaide-based vaccine developer, Nikolai Petrovsky, may be sacked from the Flinders Medical Centre for refusing to get inoculated with a...

As of Monday, workers at public and private hospitals in South Australia are required to prove they've received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) to continue working.The vaccine developer added that he thought "it would be a little unusual if we had someone else's vaccine rather than have the one we've developed ourselves".Flinders University said that it is following the requirements of health authorities, which require "anyone entering a hospital setting in SA [Southern Australia] to be fully vaccinated with a TGA-approved vaccine", adding that only those with a medical exemption can continue working without vaccination, but "whether Professor Petrovsky would qualify for such an exemption is a matter for health authorities".COVAX-19, a protein-based vaccine developed by Professor Petrovsky's company Vaxine, with work done at Flinders University, has been approved for use in Iran and is now being considered for approval by the Australian Health Department.

