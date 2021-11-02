https://sputniknews.com/20211102/biden-china-made-big-mistake-by-not-showing-up-to-cop26-summit-1090425431.html

Biden: China Made 'Big Mistake' by Not Showing Up to COP26 Summit

Biden: China Made 'Big Mistake' by Not Showing Up to COP26 Summit

US President Joe Biden held a news conference on Tuesday during the second day of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

When asked about China's refusal to attend G20 meetings and COP26, Biden asserted that China made a "big mistake" and "lost influence" by choosing not to make an appearance at the two-week summit in Glasgow, Scotland. "They've lost an ability to influence people around the world and all the people here at COP[26]," he added. The US president stressed that while there is clear "competition" between China and the US, there does not have to be "conflict." Biden added that he would communicate this 'competition, not conflict' approach during upcoming virtual talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. A date has not been set for their meeting, he noted. Although the US has a rocky record with climate agreements, Biden highlighted that "America showed up" for COP26 to tackle climate change, which he views as the "single-most-important issue" for all world leaders. Biden: Russia Has 'Serious Climate Problems'Biden also took time to address the absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has expressed Moscow's commitment to support a draft and joint resolution seeking to end deforestation by 2030. Biden's Russian counterpart stressed this week that he believes "conservation of forests and other natural ecosystems" will play a vital role in global efforts against greenhouse emissions and global warming. Russia has expressed a commitment to achieving a carbon-neutral economy by 2060.

