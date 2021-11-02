Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: Americans Heading to the Polls as Virginia Holds Gubernatorial Vote
https://sputniknews.com/20211102/live-updates-third-day-of-cop26-climate-summit-in-glasgow-1090408070.html
Live Updates: Third Day of COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow
Live Updates: Third Day of COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow
Representatives from 200 nations have arrived in the UK to take part in the 26th UN Climate Change Conference in order to discuss steps towards achieving... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-02T10:02+0000
2021-11-02T10:02+0000
world
climate change
uk
cop26
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1f/1090357864_0:204:2915:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_c48840b9c16f995ae24bc420df3f13cd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1f/1090357864_92:0:2823:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_033f718963bf8e9baf65e8daed5cf733.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, climate change, uk, cop26, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
A banner advertising the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) - Sputnik International

Live Updates: Third Day of COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow

10:02 GMT 02.11.2021
Subscribe
Representatives from 200 nations have arrived in the UK to take part in the 26th UN Climate Change Conference in order to discuss steps towards achieving global net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next three decades.
The COP26 summit in Scotland enters its third day, as world leaders are discussing climate change, deforestation, and other issues.
The summit, held from 31 October - 12 November, aims, among other things, at securing global net-zero emissions by 2050 and keeping global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
New firstOld first
10:34 GMT 02.11.2021
COP26: Over 100 World Leaders Pledge to End Deforestation by 2030, Reports Say
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) talks with United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres as they wait to greet leaders at the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland on November 1, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
COP26: Over 100 World Leaders Pledge to End Deforestation by 2030
10:20 GMT
1
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:03 GMTIndian Army Conducts High-Altitude Airborne Exercise in Eastern Ladakh
10:39 GMTGreta Thunberg Chanting 'Shove Your Climate Crisis Up Your A**e!' in Glasgow Raises Eyebrows Online
10:28 GMTUK Police Officers Who Took Pictures Of Murdered Sisters at Crime Scene Pleads Guilty, Faces Jail
10:21 GMTTesla Recalls Nearly 12,000 Cars in US Over Software Error That Caused Automatic Emergency Braking
10:20 GMTNYC Mayoral Candidate Makes Bold Pledge to…Stop Wearing His Red Beret If He Wins
10:20 GMTCOP26: Over 100 World Leaders Pledge to End Deforestation by 2030
10:10 GMT'Slap in the Face': DeSantis Raps 'Biden Plan to Give $450K to Migrant Families Separated at Border'
10:04 GMTAmericans Heading to the Polls as Virginia Holds Gubernatorial Vote
10:02 GMTLive Updates: Third Day of COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow
10:00 GMTVirginia Election: What to Know About the Crucial, Close Race for the Governor's Mansion
09:59 GMTKnife-Wielding Man Shouting 'Allahu Akbar' Shot After Attacking Train Station Security in Mask Row
09:39 GMTFormer Afghan Vice President Urges Ghani to Release Records of Talks With Khalilzad
09:02 GMTUK Police Arrest Insulate Britain Activists Who Tried to Block Key M25 Junction - Video
08:48 GMTAt Least 15 Killed, 34 Wounded in Kabul Hospital Blasts 'Claimed by Daesh'
08:41 GMTCOVAX-19 Developer Faces Sack for Refusing to Receive Vaccines Other Than Jab He Created
08:25 GMTBosphorus Strait Temporarily Closed to Transit Vessels Due to Heavy Fog - Photo
08:14 GMTTaliban Deny Reports of Former Government Security Personnel Joining Daesh
07:50 GMTUSS Connecticut: American Seventh Fleet Reveals What Damaged US Nuclear Sub in South China Sea
07:40 GMTMaharashtra Cabinet Minister Malik Calls Ex-Home Minister Deshmukh's Arrest 'Politically Motivated'
07:38 GMTGrammy-Winning Singer Ed Sheeran Crowned Richest British Star Under 30 With $322 Mln Fortune