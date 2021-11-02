Registration was successful!
africa
south sudan
A cargo plane crashed in South Sudan's capital Juba, airport director Kur Kuol told Associated Press on Tuesday.The Antonov charter plane crashed shortly after taking off from Juba International Airport. It was heading to Greater Maban, a county in the country's north, the report added.Several Twitter accounts posted photos, believed to have been taken at the site of the catastrophe.
At Least Five People Die in Airplane Crash in South Sudan, Reports Say 11:59 GMT 02.11.2021 (Updated: 12:15 GMT 02.11.2021)
According to preliminary reports, at least two people on board the aircraft were Russian nationals.
A cargo plane crashed in South Sudan's capital Juba, airport director Kur Kuol told Associated Press on Tuesday.
"Five people, including pilot and crew members, lost their lives," Kuol said, adding that there were two Russian nationals among those killed.
The Antonov charter plane crashed shortly after taking off from Juba International Airport. It was heading to Greater Maban, a county in the country's north, the report added.
Several Twitter accounts posted photos, believed to have been taken at the site of the catastrophe.