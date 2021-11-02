https://sputniknews.com/20211102/at-least-five-people-die-in-airplane-crash-in-south-sudan-reports-say-1090415850.html

At Least Five People Die in Airplane Crash in South Sudan, Reports Say

According to preliminary reports, at least two people on board the aircraft were Russian nationals. 02.11.2021, Sputnik International

A cargo plane crashed in South Sudan's capital Juba, airport director Kur Kuol told Associated Press on Tuesday.The Antonov charter plane crashed shortly after taking off from Juba International Airport. It was heading to Greater Maban, a county in the country's north, the report added.Several Twitter accounts posted photos, believed to have been taken at the site of the catastrophe.

