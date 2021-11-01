https://sputniknews.com/20211101/new-fab-four-british-royal-family-sends-right-men-for-the-job-to-cop26-media-says--1090393053.html

While Queen Elizabeth II is not going to attend the climate summit, a royal expert reportedly suggested that the monarch made it clear "she wants the summit to...

While Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II announced that she would remain at Windsor Castle and not attend the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, after doctors advised her to rest for a couple of weeks, two prominent members of the royal family headed to that event with their spouses.According to the Express, Prince Charles and Prince William were touted as the "right men for the job" as they headed to the summit with their wives, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge.She also suggested that the queen made it clear that "she wants the summit to be a success and that meaningful action will come out of it".Both princes are expected to deliver speeches at the summit and to attend a diplomatic reception there on Monday evening.

