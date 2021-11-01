Registration was successful!
LIVE: COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow Enters Its Second Day
'New Fab Four': British Royal Family Sends 'Right Men for the Job' to COP26, Media Says
'New Fab Four': British Royal Family Sends 'Right Men for the Job' to COP26, Media Says
While Queen Elizabeth II is not going to attend the climate summit, a royal expert reportedly suggested that the monarch made it clear “she wants the summit to... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International
While Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II announced that she would remain at Windsor Castle and not attend the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, after doctors advised her to rest for a couple of weeks, two prominent members of the royal family headed to that event with their spouses.According to the Express, Prince Charles and Prince William were touted as the "right men for the job" as they headed to the summit with their wives, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge.She also suggested that the queen made it clear that "she wants the summit to be a success and that meaningful action will come out of it".Both princes are expected to deliver speeches at the summit and to attend a diplomatic reception there on Monday evening.
'New Fab Four': British Royal Family Sends 'Right Men for the Job' to COP26, Media Says

14:10 GMT 01.11.2021
© AP Photo / John StillwellBritain's Prince William, left and Prince Charles, talk, during the Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference held in London, Thursday Feb. 13, 2014.
Andrei Dergalin
While Queen Elizabeth II is not going to attend the climate summit, a royal expert reportedly suggested that the monarch made it clear “she wants the summit to be a success and that meaningful action will come out of it”.
While Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II announced that she would remain at Windsor Castle and not attend the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, after doctors advised her to rest for a couple of weeks, two prominent members of the royal family headed to that event with their spouses.
According to the Express, Prince Charles and Prince William were touted as the "right men for the job" as they headed to the summit with their wives, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge.
"This is something that Buckingham Palace were very keen to get across, that the Queen made this decision very regretfully and she's recording a video message at Windsor Castle at the end of this week, to be played to delegates at the opening of COP26," royal expert Rebecca English said on the Palace Confidential podcast.
She also suggested that the queen made it clear that "she wants the summit to be a success and that meaningful action will come out of it".
"Of course, they are still rolling out the royal big guns, we've got the new Fab Four so to speak, we've got Charles, Camilla, we've got William and Kate all out there to charm delegates and represent Britain PLC," English remarked. "Charles and William have pretty strong eco-credentials of their own, so they're definitely the right men for the job."
Both princes are expected to deliver speeches at the summit and to attend a diplomatic reception there on Monday evening.
