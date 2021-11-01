Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
https://sputniknews.com/20211101/kremlin-putin-not-speaking-at-climate-summit-as-participation-by-videoconference-not-provided-for-1090383929.html
Kremlin: Putin Won't Deliver Speech at COP26 Climate Summit Via Videolink
Kremlin: Putin Won't Deliver Speech at COP26 Climate Summit Via Videolink
Britain is hosting United Nations climate change conferewnce, also known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland, with the conference kicking off on Sunday and set to... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-01T09:09+0000
2021-11-01T09:09+0000
2021-11-01T09:12+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Rus Hammer Head
Putin The Magnificent, the greatest leader in the World right now, when he speaks everyone listens, no exceptions!!!
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin
Kremlin: Putin Won't Deliver Speech at COP26 Climate Summit Via Videolink
09:09 GMT 01.11.2021 (Updated: 09:12 GMT 01.11.2021)
Being updated
Britain is hosting United Nations climate change conferewnce, also known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland, with the conference kicking off on Sunday and set to run until 12 November.