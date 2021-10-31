https://sputniknews.com/20211031/russian-president-vladimir-putin-speaks-at-g20-summit-1090360325.html

Russian President Vladimir Putin Speaks at G20 Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin Speaks at G20 Summit

The G20 Heads of State and Government Summit 2021 convenes for the second day of talks in Rome on 31 October. 31.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-31T11:22+0000

2021-10-31T11:22+0000

2021-10-31T11:22+0000

world

vladimir putin

g20

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1f/1090363088_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bd18c0444568a98ed6192883b96c3615.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the G20 summit via videolink.Vladimir Putin, speaking on Saturday at the G20 summit, said that the G20 countries need to work out the issue of recognising each others' certificates of COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible, and added that the WHO should accelerate decisions on the safety of new vaccines and drugs.This two-day event was the culmination of a series of talks held during Italy's presidency of the G20. It focused, among other things, on paving the way to rebuilding the world economy differently: through the better use of renewable energies, and with a firm commitment to protecting the environment and fighting climate change.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian President Vladimir Putin Speaks at G20 Summit Russian President Vladimir Putin Speaks at G20 Summit 2021-10-31T11:22+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, vladimir putin, g20, видео