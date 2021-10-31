Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference Kicks Off in Glasgow
https://sputniknews.com/20211031/russian-president-vladimir-putin-speaks-at-g20-summit-1090360325.html
Russian President Vladimir Putin Speaks at G20 Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin Speaks at G20 Summit
The G20 Heads of State and Government Summit 2021 convenes for the second day of talks in Rome on 31 October. 31.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-31T11:22+0000
2021-10-31T11:22+0000
world
vladimir putin
g20
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the G20 summit via videolink.Vladimir Putin, speaking on Saturday at the G20 summit, said that the G20 countries need to work out the issue of recognising each others' certificates of COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible, and added that the WHO should accelerate decisions on the safety of new vaccines and drugs.This two-day event was the culmination of a series of talks held during Italy's presidency of the G20. It focused, among other things, on paving the way to rebuilding the world economy differently: through the better use of renewable energies, and with a firm commitment to protecting the environment and fighting climate change.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
News
world, vladimir putin, g20

The G20 Heads of State and Government Summit 2021 convenes for the second day of talks in Rome on 31 October.
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the G20 summit via videolink.
Vladimir Putin, speaking on Saturday at the G20 summit, said that the G20 countries need to work out the issue of recognising each others' certificates of COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible, and added that the WHO should accelerate decisions on the safety of new vaccines and drugs.
This two-day event was the culmination of a series of talks held during Italy's presidency of the G20. It focused, among other things, on paving the way to rebuilding the world economy differently: through the better use of renewable energies, and with a firm commitment to protecting the environment and fighting climate change.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
