Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211101/jerusalem-welcomes-back-tourists-as-israel-opens-up-for-vaccinated-travellers--1090381745.html
Jerusalem Welcomes Back Tourists as Israel Opens Up for Vaccinated Travellers
Jerusalem Welcomes Back Tourists as Israel Opens Up for Vaccinated Travellers
Before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Israel in general and Jerusalem in particular enjoyed widespread popularity among tourists. In 2019, the... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-01T07:25+0000
2021-11-01T07:25+0000
middle east
israel
vaccination
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/01/1090381719_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1ada9b074bcb89be5146424809519aa9.jpg
Israel has opened its doors for individual vaccinated tourists after months that the country has been closed down for foreigners, as a result of the raging coronavirus pandemic.Starting today, Israel will welcome individuals who have been vaccinated with two doses of internationally recognised vaccines, if they got the jab no latter than half a year prior to their arrival. It will also allow in individuals who had received a booster or who can prove that they have recently recovered from the virus.Enthusiasm is UpIn Jerusalem, the decision to open up the country has been met with growing enthusiasm.Now, under the new policy, authorities are hopeful that the city that for years has been considered Israel's number one tourist destination will welcome international visitors.Israel is counting on tourists from the US and European countries, as well as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which both normalised relations with Israel in 2020. The two Gulf countries recently inked an "unprecedented" travel corridor deal with Israel for the vaccinated. The same arrangement has also been reached between Israel and a number of European Union countries."We combine the past, with its layers upon layers of history, with an exciting future. We boast a fusion of cuisines, music which combines the East and the West and incredible hospitality. There is never a dull moment here," she added.Reversing the TrendBefore the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in February 2020, Jerusalem attracted nearly 80 percent of all of Israel’s incoming tourists, who poured into the city to see its four main tourist sights: the Western Wall, the Jewish quarter, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and Via Dolorosa.In 2019, Israel in general and Jerusalem in particular enjoyed an unprecedented surge in popularity among travellers, registering 4.55 million, an 11 percent jump from 2018. They injected more than $7 billion into the country's economy.With Israel now welcoming the tourists, the hope is that the nation will be able repeat its past success. But Hassan-Nahoum says the nation should be cautious, whereas the opening should be "careful and gradual" to make sure that COVID-19 is kept in check."It will take time until we go back to the pre-coronavirus levels. But people around the world trust our health system, our regulations and the way we handled the pandemic. And I think with time we will be able to overcome this challenge and become even a more attractive tourist destination."
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Elizabeth Blade
Elizabeth Blade
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/01/1090381719_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_86159ed2645ced9815dd3fef9472094f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, israel, vaccination, covid-19

Jerusalem Welcomes Back Tourists as Israel Opens Up for Vaccinated Travellers

07:25 GMT 01.11.2021
© REUTERS / RONEN ZVULUNTourists walk at the Ben Gurion International Airport after entering Israel by plane, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, May 27, 2021
Tourists walk at the Ben Gurion International Airport after entering Israel by plane, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, May 27, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
© REUTERS / RONEN ZVULUN
Subscribe
Elizabeth Blade
All materials
Before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Israel in general and Jerusalem in particular enjoyed widespread popularity among tourists. In 2019, the country registered some 4.55 million visitors, but COVID-19 didn’t give the city the chance to repeat this success in 2020. Now authorities are hopeful that the situation will improve.
Israel has opened its doors for individual vaccinated tourists after months that the country has been closed down for foreigners, as a result of the raging coronavirus pandemic.
Starting today, Israel will welcome individuals who have been vaccinated with two doses of internationally recognised vaccines, if they got the jab no latter than half a year prior to their arrival. It will also allow in individuals who had received a booster or who can prove that they have recently recovered from the virus.

Enthusiasm is Up

In Jerusalem, the decision to open up the country has been met with growing enthusiasm.
"I used to get requests every day from people who want to visit Jerusalem," said Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, the deputy mayor of the city. "The demand to come here has always been there but the opening date has been pushed several times so people were wary of booking tickets until it was officially open," she added.
Now, under the new policy, authorities are hopeful that the city that for years has been considered Israel's number one tourist destination will welcome international visitors.
Israel is counting on tourists from the US and European countries, as well as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which both normalised relations with Israel in 2020. The two Gulf countries recently inked an "unprecedented" travel corridor deal with Israel for the vaccinated. The same arrangement has also been reached between Israel and a number of European Union countries.
"Jerusalem is one of the most beautiful and ancient cities and it has much to offer," said Hassan-Nahoum.
"We combine the past, with its layers upon layers of history, with an exciting future. We boast a fusion of cuisines, music which combines the East and the West and incredible hospitality. There is never a dull moment here," she added.

Reversing the Trend

Before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in February 2020, Jerusalem attracted nearly 80 percent of all of Israel’s incoming tourists, who poured into the city to see its four main tourist sights: the Western Wall, the Jewish quarter, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and Via Dolorosa.
In 2019, Israel in general and Jerusalem in particular enjoyed an unprecedented surge in popularity among travellers, registering 4.55 million, an 11 percent jump from 2018. They injected more than $7 billion into the country's economy.
With Israel now welcoming the tourists, the hope is that the nation will be able repeat its past success. But Hassan-Nahoum says the nation should be cautious, whereas the opening should be "careful and gradual" to make sure that COVID-19 is kept in check.
"It will take time until we go back to the pre-coronavirus levels. But people around the world trust our health system, our regulations and the way we handled the pandemic. And I think with time we will be able to overcome this challenge and become even a more attractive tourist destination."
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:25 GMTJerusalem Welcomes Back Tourists as Israel Opens Up for Vaccinated Travellers
07:16 GMTBritain Threatens to ‘Take Action Unless France Backs Down’ in Fishing Rights Row
06:50 GMTQatar Won’t Look for Alternatives to US Predator Drones Despite ‘Frustrating’ Sale Delays - Source
06:42 GMTLive Updates: Second Day of COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow
06:33 GMTJapanese Prime Minister Calls Election Victory 'Big Deal'
06:32 GMTSudanese Leader Confirms Commitment to Deal on Russian Military Base Construction
06:29 GMTAustralia’s Sydney Receives First Int’l Flight in Nearly 600 Days, Airline Says
06:16 GMTSweden Arrests 15 Eco-Activists For Gluing Themselves to Runways and Rattling Air Traffic – Photo
05:42 GMTCOP26: BoJo To Warn 'World Has Run Down the Clock on Climate Change’, Urge Tough New Commitments
05:42 GMTUS Navy Sixth Fleet's USS Mount Whitney En Route to Black Sea for 'Operations With NATO Allies'
05:09 GMTNorway’s Oil Fund In for Inevitable Fall Amid Turbulent Times to Come, Its Chief Exec Says
03:54 GMTUnrecognizable: Steve Buscemi Dresses as His Own 'Fellow Kids' Meme for Halloween
03:40 GMTStandoff: Watch NASCAR's Hamlin Rage About Being Robbed of Victory After Bowman Knocks Him Out
03:35 GMT'Brought to Jesus': Marylin Manson Spotted at Kanye's Sunday Prayer
03:19 GMTRevaccinated People Report No Concerning Side Effects From Russia’s Sputnik V
02:39 GMTBiden Apologizes for Coming Late to His Own Presser at G20 Because He Was 'Playing With Elevators'
02:10 GMTBack to 1692: the Last Convicted Salem ’Witch’ to Be Exonerated From 300-Year-Old Trials
01:44 GMTRenowned Author Urges Strict Control Over AI as Big Tech Algorithms 'Tell Us What to Do'
00:19 GMTSignal if You Need Help: Melania Trump's Smile Caught Fading on Camera in Husband's Presence Again
00:18 GMTMagnitude 6.1 Earthquake Hits South Sandwich Islands Region, USGS Reports