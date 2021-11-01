https://sputniknews.com/20211101/jerusalem-welcomes-back-tourists-as-israel-opens-up-for-vaccinated-travellers--1090381745.html

Jerusalem Welcomes Back Tourists as Israel Opens Up for Vaccinated Travellers

Jerusalem Welcomes Back Tourists as Israel Opens Up for Vaccinated Travellers

Before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Israel in general and Jerusalem in particular enjoyed widespread popularity among tourists. In 2019, the... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-01T07:25+0000

2021-11-01T07:25+0000

2021-11-01T07:25+0000

middle east

israel

vaccination

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/01/1090381719_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1ada9b074bcb89be5146424809519aa9.jpg

Israel has opened its doors for individual vaccinated tourists after months that the country has been closed down for foreigners, as a result of the raging coronavirus pandemic.Starting today, Israel will welcome individuals who have been vaccinated with two doses of internationally recognised vaccines, if they got the jab no latter than half a year prior to their arrival. It will also allow in individuals who had received a booster or who can prove that they have recently recovered from the virus.Enthusiasm is UpIn Jerusalem, the decision to open up the country has been met with growing enthusiasm.Now, under the new policy, authorities are hopeful that the city that for years has been considered Israel's number one tourist destination will welcome international visitors.Israel is counting on tourists from the US and European countries, as well as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which both normalised relations with Israel in 2020. The two Gulf countries recently inked an "unprecedented" travel corridor deal with Israel for the vaccinated. The same arrangement has also been reached between Israel and a number of European Union countries."We combine the past, with its layers upon layers of history, with an exciting future. We boast a fusion of cuisines, music which combines the East and the West and incredible hospitality. There is never a dull moment here," she added.Reversing the TrendBefore the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in February 2020, Jerusalem attracted nearly 80 percent of all of Israel’s incoming tourists, who poured into the city to see its four main tourist sights: the Western Wall, the Jewish quarter, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and Via Dolorosa.In 2019, Israel in general and Jerusalem in particular enjoyed an unprecedented surge in popularity among travellers, registering 4.55 million, an 11 percent jump from 2018. They injected more than $7 billion into the country's economy.With Israel now welcoming the tourists, the hope is that the nation will be able repeat its past success. But Hassan-Nahoum says the nation should be cautious, whereas the opening should be "careful and gradual" to make sure that COVID-19 is kept in check."It will take time until we go back to the pre-coronavirus levels. But people around the world trust our health system, our regulations and the way we handled the pandemic. And I think with time we will be able to overcome this challenge and become even a more attractive tourist destination."

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Elizabeth Blade

Elizabeth Blade

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Elizabeth Blade

middle east, israel, vaccination, covid-19