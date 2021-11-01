Registration was successful!
Biden Apologizes for Coming Late to His Own Presser at G20 Because He Was 'Playing With Elevators'
Biden Apologizes for Coming Late to His Own Presser at G20 Because He Was 'Playing With Elevators'
Biden attended the annual G20 summit held in Rome, Italy this weekend. At a press conference, the president discussed issues such as climate change, global... 01.11.2021
At the conclusion of a two-day meeting with G20 leaders in Rome, US President Joe Biden apologized for being late to his press conference before flying to a UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

"I apologize to keep you waiting," said Biden, who showed up more than 20 minutes late. "We were playing with elevators. Long story, anyway."

His press conference, in turn, lasted just over 20 minutes, including answers to journalists' questions.

Fox News calculated that on average, Biden has been 22.4 minutes late for his publicly announced events from June 1 to the second week of October. He has been known to keep his audiences waiting for up to an hour. During the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in August, the president was on average 34 minutes late for his appearances.

Biden will travel from Rome to Scotland for the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change's 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26).
A neocon psywar non news article from a writer who specializes in promoting neocon psywar on sputnik. Thumbs down.
joe biden, press conference, g20, viral, elevators, un

Biden Apologizes for Coming Late to His Own Presser at G20 Because He Was 'Playing With Elevators'

02:39 GMT 01.11.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference in the G20 leaders' summit in Rome, Italy October 31, 2021.
U.S President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference in the G20 leaders' summit in Rome, Italy October 31, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Biden attended the annual G20 summit held in Rome, Italy this weekend. At a press conference, the president discussed issues such as climate change, global challenges, and international politics.
At the conclusion of a two-day meeting with G20 leaders in Rome, US President Joe Biden apologized for being late to his press conference before flying to a UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.
"I apologize to keep you waiting," said Biden, who showed up more than 20 minutes late. "We were playing with elevators. Long story, anyway."
His press conference, in turn, lasted just over 20 minutes, including answers to journalists' questions.
Fox News calculated that on average, Biden has been 22.4 minutes late for his publicly announced events from June 1 to the second week of October. He has been known to keep his audiences waiting for up to an hour. During the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in August, the president was on average 34 minutes late for his appearances.
Biden will travel from Rome to Scotland for the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change's 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26).
Popular comments
A neocon psywar non news article from a writer who specializes in promoting neocon psywar on sputnik. Thumbs down.
vtvot tak
1 November, 05:45 GMT
000000
