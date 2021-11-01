Biden Apologizes for Coming Late to His Own Presser at G20 Because He Was 'Playing With Elevators'

At the conclusion of a two-day meeting with G20 leaders in Rome, US President Joe Biden apologized for being late to his press conference before flying to a UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.His press conference, in turn, lasted just over 20 minutes, including answers to journalists' questions.Fox News calculated that on average, Biden has been 22.4 minutes late for his publicly announced events from June 1 to the second week of October. He has been known to keep his audiences waiting for up to an hour. During the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in August, the president was on average 34 minutes late for his appearances.Biden will travel from Rome to Scotland for the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change's 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26).
