https://sputniknews.com/20211101/biden-apologizes-for-coming-late-to-his-own-presser-at-g20-because-he-was-playing-with-elevators-1090377298.html

Biden Apologizes for Coming Late to His Own Presser at G20 Because He Was 'Playing With Elevators'

Biden Apologizes for Coming Late to His Own Presser at G20 Because He Was 'Playing With Elevators'

Biden attended the annual G20 summit held in Rome, Italy this weekend. At a press conference, the president discussed issues such as climate change, global... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-01T02:39+0000

2021-11-01T02:39+0000

2021-11-01T02:39+0000

joe biden

press conference

g20

viral

elevators

un

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1f/1090372331_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0d77e9cc4ecb4dca1fa5e469ee7f2e32.jpg

At the conclusion of a two-day meeting with G20 leaders in Rome, US President Joe Biden apologized for being late to his press conference before flying to a UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.His press conference, in turn, lasted just over 20 minutes, including answers to journalists' questions.Fox News calculated that on average, Biden has been 22.4 minutes late for his publicly announced events from June 1 to the second week of October. He has been known to keep his audiences waiting for up to an hour. During the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in August, the president was on average 34 minutes late for his appearances.Biden will travel from Rome to Scotland for the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change's 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26).

vot tak A neocon psywar non news article from a writer who specializes in promoting neocon psywar on sputnik. Thumbs down. 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

joe biden, press conference, g20, viral, elevators, un