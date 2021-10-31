https://sputniknews.com/20211031/shooting-at-erotic-exotic-halloween-ball-in-california-leaves-two-dead-five-injured-1090354690.html

Shooting at ‘Erotic Exotic Halloween Ball’ in California Leaves Two Dead, Five Injured

The investigators are still searching for the suspect whose identity has not been confirmed yet. The incident took place on Friday night. 31.10.2021, Sputnik International

Seven people were shot at an “erotic exotic Halloween“ party in Sacramento, California, two of those injured died, local police say.“No further information or suspect information is available at this time,“ they added.A witness, Adriana LeBourveau, told media that she and her boyfriend hid under their table as they heard gunshots, revealing that there were pauses between them which led them to assume it was a mass shooting.According to CBS13, an estimated 350 to 400 people attended the party.

