Shooting at ‘Erotic Exotic Halloween Ball’ in California Leaves Two Dead, Five Injured

Seven people were shot at an “erotic exotic Halloween“ party in Sacramento, California, two of those injured died, local police say.“No further information or suspect information is available at this time,“ they added.A witness, Adriana LeBourveau, told media that she and her boyfriend hid under their table as they heard gunshots, revealing that there were pauses between them which led them to assume it was a mass shooting.According to CBS13, an estimated 350 to 400 people attended the party.
The investigators are still searching for the suspect whose identity has not been confirmed yet. The incident took place on Friday night.
“Deputies responded to a party at a business with hundreds of people in attendance. They located three adult males suffering from at least one gunshot wound,“ the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook.
“When the first gunshot went off, it didn’t click in my head,” LeBourveau told Fox40. “For me, it kind of took a second to register it was a gun. It was pretty eerie because the shots, there was pauses in between them. And for a second, we both were talking about it. We thought it was like a mass shooting. Just because the pauses.”
