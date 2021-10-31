Registration was successful!
LIVE: COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference Kicks Off in Glasgow
Netizens Outraged as Colin Kaepernick Compares NFL to Slavery
Netizens Outraged as Colin Kaepernick Compares NFL to Slavery
Netflix recently released the first trailer for "Colin in Black & White," which portrays the life of the former NFL quarterback. 31.10.2021, Sputnik International
In a trailer for a new Netflix series about former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, he compares the NFL Draft process and training camp to slavery. "Before they put you on the field, teams poke, prod, and examine you searching for any defect that might affect your performance," Kaepernick said. "No boundary respect," he adds. "No dignity left intact." The series explores the early years of the American football player as he overcomes race, class, and performance issues on his journey to becoming a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers – and a political activist. The lead roles in the six-episode biographical drama are played by Jaden Michael, Mary-Louise Parker, and Nick Offerman. It debuted on 29 October. The slavery comments by Kaepernick have drawn harsh criticism, with many online arguing that slavery and the NFL aren't comparable given the large sums of money athletes can earn in the sport. Kaepernick is one of the first players who knelt during the American national anthem before NFL games to protest against "police brutality" and "racism." in the US. His net worth is estimated at $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Netizens Outraged as Colin Kaepernick Compares NFL to Slavery

Netflix recently released the first trailer for "Colin in Black & White," which portrays the life of the former NFL quarterback.
In a trailer for a new Netflix series about former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, he compares the NFL Draft process and training camp to slavery.
“Before they put you on the field, teams poke, prod, and examine you searching for any defect that might affect your performance,” Kaepernick said.
“No boundary respect,” he adds. “No dignity left intact.”
The series explores the early years of the American football player as he overcomes race, class, and performance issues on his journey to becoming a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers – and a political activist.
The lead roles in the six-episode biographical drama are played by Jaden Michael, Mary-Louise Parker, and Nick Offerman. It debuted on 29 October.
The slavery comments by Kaepernick have drawn harsh criticism, with many online arguing that slavery and the NFL aren't comparable given the large sums of money athletes can earn in the sport.
Kaepernick is one of the first players who knelt during the American national anthem before NFL games to protest against "police brutality" and "racism." in the US. His net worth is estimated at $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
