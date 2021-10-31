Netizens Outraged as Colin Kaepernick Compares NFL to Slavery

In a trailer for a new Netflix series about former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, he compares the NFL Draft process and training camp to slavery.“No boundary respect,” he adds. “No dignity left intact.”The series explores the early years of the American football player as he overcomes race, class, and performance issues on his journey to becoming a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers – and a political activist.The lead roles in the six-episode biographical drama are played by Jaden Michael, Mary-Louise Parker, and Nick Offerman. It debuted on 29 October.The slavery comments by Kaepernick have drawn harsh criticism, with many online arguing that slavery and the NFL aren't comparable given the large sums of money athletes can earn in the sport.Kaepernick is one of the first players who knelt during the American national anthem before NFL games to protest against "police brutality" and "racism." in the US. His net worth is estimated at $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Colin Kaepernick compares the NFL combine, which allows all players of all races a voluntary chance to become multi-millionaires, to slavery. Anyone still defending this imbecile lacks a functional brain. pic.twitter.com/rMaKi7c6xh
