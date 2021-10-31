Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211031/erdogan-says-biden-showed-positive-approach-towards-supplies-of-f-16-jets-to-turkey-1090371057.html
Erdogan Says Biden Showed Positive Approach Towards Supplies of F-16 Jets to Turkey
Erdogan Says Biden Showed Positive Approach Towards Supplies of F-16 Jets to Turkey
ANKARA (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has demonstrated a positive approach towards the supplies of F-16 jets to Turkey, the country's President Recep... 31.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-31T18:45+0000
2021-10-31T18:45+0000
news
turkey
united states
f-16
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082932810_0:1:3000:1689_1920x0_80_0_0_4e8e64b9522612e70c19633f3153b1ce.jpg
The two presidents met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome on Sunday."The agenda included the topic of the F-16s ... We saw a positive approach from Biden on this issue. Our heads of the defence ministries are involved in this process," he added.Commenting on the US supply of weapons to the Syrian Kurdish self-defence forces, he expressed concerns, saying he hopes that "this process will not continue this way in the future."
HE would do wouldnt he? there is only ONE COUNTRY to america and that is EVIL POWER FOR ENTIRE WORLD
0
HE would do wouldnt he? there is only ONE COUNTRY to america and that is EVIL POWER FOR ENTIRE WORLD
0
2
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082932810_333:0:2845:1884_1920x0_80_0_0_cbe1a1e4157325c8e0cc941f4df32173.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, turkey, united states, f-16

Erdogan Says Biden Showed Positive Approach Towards Supplies of F-16 Jets to Turkey

18:45 GMT 31.10.2021
© REUTERS / Thaier Al-SudaniU.S. Army soldiers look at an F-16 fighter jet during an official ceremony to receive four such aircraft from the United States, at a military base in Balad, Iraq
U.S. Army soldiers look at an F-16 fighter jet during an official ceremony to receive four such aircraft from the United States, at a military base in Balad, Iraq - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2021
© REUTERS / Thaier Al-Sudani
Subscribe
ANKARA (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has demonstrated a positive approach towards the supplies of F-16 jets to Turkey, the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.
The two presidents met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome on Sunday.
"In our meeting, we talked about F-16s, mostly for the modernization of the current F-16s we have and we also maybe [have] newer F-16s to be dispatched to us," Erdogan told a press conference following the G20 meeting in Rome.
"The agenda included the topic of the F-16s ... We saw a positive approach from Biden on this issue. Our heads of the defence ministries are involved in this process," he added.
Commenting on the US supply of weapons to the Syrian Kurdish self-defence forces, he expressed concerns, saying he hopes that "this process will not continue this way in the future."
010000
Discuss
Popular comments
HE would do wouldnt he? there is only ONE COUNTRY to america and that is EVIL POWER FOR ENTIRE WORLD
LLINDADREW
31 October, 21:46 GMT
000000
HE would do wouldnt he? there is only ONE COUNTRY to america and that is EVIL POWER FOR ENTIRE WORLD
LLINDADREW
31 October, 21:46 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:10 GMTGreta Thunberg Says Getting People 'P***ed Off' Needed Sometimes Amid Battle Versus Climate Change
19:03 GMTElon Musk Offers to Sell Tesla Stock to Help Battle World Hunger, But There's a Catch
18:58 GMTQueen Elizabeth II 'Committed' to Celebrating Christmas With Family – Report
18:53 GMTIDF Launches Massive Weeklong Drill Simulating War With Hezbollah Combined With Domestic Unrest
18:45 GMTErdogan Says Biden Showed Positive Approach Towards Supplies of F-16 Jets to Turkey
18:13 GMT'Proof That They Are Already Here': UFO Spotted Entering Alien Base in Canada, Blogger Claims
17:55 GMTEx-US Admiral Urges Washington to ‘Beware the Bear’ Amid Collapse of Russia-NATO Ties
17:45 GMTJohnson Says 'Puzzled’ Over Letter by Paris Asking for London to Be Punished for Brexit
17:38 GMTLavrov: Facts Prove NATO's Reluctance to Interact
17:12 GMTG20 Rome: Experts Point at Advances in COVID & Economic Recovery, Limited Success on Climate
16:47 GMTOne Person Killed, 15 Injured in Blast at Pemex Gas Pipeline in Mexico
16:32 GMTUK Prime Minister Johnson Holds Briefing at G20 Summit
16:32 GMT‘Second Reformation’: Bitcoin Enthusiasts Mark Cryptocurrency White Paper’s 13th Birthday
16:00 GMTWho is Eric Adams, the Hot Favourite to Become the Next Mayor of New York City?
16:00 GMTFrom Vigilante to Mayor? 'Guardian Angel' Curtis Sliwa Runs for Big Apple's Top Job
15:49 GMTDressed in Batman's Joker Costume, Suspected Tokyo Metro Attacker Waits to Be Detained – Video
15:40 GMTNetizens Outraged as Colin Kaepernick Compares NFL to Slavery
15:11 GMTHouse Dems Reportedly Eager to Pass Infrastructure, Social Policy Bills by 2 November as Biden 'Win'
14:55 GMTIsrael’s Bennett Wants to Defeat Iran’s ‘Rotten Regime’ by Doing ‘What Reagan Did’ to the Soviets
14:29 GMTOne Dead, Several Reportedly Injured After Cable Car Falls in Czech Republic – Video