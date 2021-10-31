https://sputniknews.com/20211031/erdogan-says-biden-showed-positive-approach-towards-supplies-of-f-16-jets-to-turkey-1090371057.html

Erdogan Says Biden Showed Positive Approach Towards Supplies of F-16 Jets to Turkey

Erdogan Says Biden Showed Positive Approach Towards Supplies of F-16 Jets to Turkey

ANKARA (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has demonstrated a positive approach towards the supplies of F-16 jets to Turkey, the country's President Recep... 31.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-31T18:45+0000

2021-10-31T18:45+0000

2021-10-31T18:45+0000

news

turkey

united states

f-16

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082932810_0:1:3000:1689_1920x0_80_0_0_4e8e64b9522612e70c19633f3153b1ce.jpg

The two presidents met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome on Sunday."The agenda included the topic of the F-16s ... We saw a positive approach from Biden on this issue. Our heads of the defence ministries are involved in this process," he added.Commenting on the US supply of weapons to the Syrian Kurdish self-defence forces, he expressed concerns, saying he hopes that "this process will not continue this way in the future."

LINDADREW HE would do wouldnt he? there is only ONE COUNTRY to america and that is EVIL POWER FOR ENTIRE WORLD 0

LINDADREW HE would do wouldnt he? there is only ONE COUNTRY to america and that is EVIL POWER FOR ENTIRE WORLD 0

2

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, turkey, united states, f-16