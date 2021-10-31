Erdogan Says Biden Showed Positive Approach Towards Supplies of F-16 Jets to Turkey

The two presidents met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome on Sunday."The agenda included the topic of the F-16s ... We saw a positive approach from Biden on this issue. Our heads of the defence ministries are involved in this process," he added.Commenting on the US supply of weapons to the Syrian Kurdish self-defence forces, he expressed concerns, saying he hopes that "this process will not continue this way in the future."
LINDADREW
HE would do wouldnt he? there is only ONE COUNTRY to america and that is EVIL POWER FOR ENTIRE WORLD
0
LINDADREW
HE would do wouldnt he? there is only ONE COUNTRY to america and that is EVIL POWER FOR ENTIRE WORLD
ANKARA (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has demonstrated a positive approach towards the supplies of F-16 jets to Turkey, the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.
The two presidents met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome on Sunday.
"In our meeting, we talked about F-16s, mostly for the modernization of the current F-16s we have and we also maybe [have] newer F-16s to be dispatched to us," Erdogan told a press conference following the G20 meeting in Rome.
"The agenda included the topic of the F-16s ... We saw a positive approach from Biden on this issue. Our heads of the defence ministries are involved in this process," he added.
Commenting on the US supply of weapons to the Syrian Kurdish self-defence forces, he expressed concerns, saying he hopes that "this process will not continue this way in the future."