International
LIVE: Second Day of G20 Leaders' Summit 2021 in Rome
American Airlines Calls off Over 1,000 Flights on Past Weekend, Data Platform Says
American Airlines Calls off Over 1,000 Flights on Past Weekend, Data Platform Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - American Airlines cancelled over a thousand flights on the past weekend, according to the FlightAware aviation data platform.
On Saturday, American Airlines called off 543 flights, which makes up one fifth of its schedule. As many as 553 flights were cancelled on Sunday.According to CNBC, on Friday the company also cancelled 340 of its flights. The airline referred to bad weather conditions and staffing problems. The company faced problems on Thursday due to wind gusts, which caused flight disruptions in the Texas airport, according to American Airlines Chief Operating Officer David Seymour. Crew members also were out of position for the next flights over severe weather conditions.
American Airlines Calls off Over 1,000 Flights on Past Weekend, Data Platform Says

08:10 GMT 31.10.2021
Painted vertical stabilizers are viewed as American Airlines jets are parked on the airport apron, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, at Miami International Airport in Miami.
Painted vertical stabilizers are viewed as American Airlines jets are parked on the airport apron, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, at Miami International Airport in Miami. American Airlines and a subsidiary will pay $9.8 million in stock to settle claims that they failed to help disabled employees return to work. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2021
© AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - American Airlines cancelled over a thousand flights on the past weekend, according to the FlightAware aviation data platform.
On Saturday, American Airlines called off 543 flights, which makes up one fifth of its schedule. As many as 553 flights were cancelled on Sunday.
According to CNBC, on Friday the company also cancelled 340 of its flights. The airline referred to bad weather conditions and staffing problems.
"Due to weather conditions (we) are experiencing a shortage of personnel as the crew members find themselves off their regular routes," the note says.
The company faced problems on Thursday due to wind gusts, which caused flight disruptions in the Texas airport, according to American Airlines Chief Operating Officer David Seymour. Crew members also were out of position for the next flights over severe weather conditions.
000000
