American Airlines Calls off Over 1,000 Flights on Past Weekend, Data Platform Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - American Airlines cancelled over a thousand flights on the past weekend, according to the FlightAware aviation data platform. 31.10.2021, Sputnik International

On Saturday, American Airlines called off 543 flights, which makes up one fifth of its schedule. As many as 553 flights were cancelled on Sunday.According to CNBC, on Friday the company also cancelled 340 of its flights. The airline referred to bad weather conditions and staffing problems. The company faced problems on Thursday due to wind gusts, which caused flight disruptions in the Texas airport, according to American Airlines Chief Operating Officer David Seymour. Crew members also were out of position for the next flights over severe weather conditions.

