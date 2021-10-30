Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211030/weekly-news-roundup-assange-lawyers-bring-up-cia-assassination-plot-biden-bill-collapsing-1090332153.html
Weekly News Roundup; Assange Lawyers Bring up CIA Assassination Plot; Biden Bill Collapsing
Weekly News Roundup; Assange Lawyers Bring up CIA Assassination Plot; Biden Bill Collapsing
President Biden's economic agenda is on the ropes after corporatists strip it of nearly all meaningful social reform
2021-10-30T10:57+0000
2021-10-30T10:57+0000
julian assange
nicaragua
sudan
guinea
facebook
the critical hour
build back better
radio
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090332126_36:0:1280:700_1920x0_80_0_0_26e811a529bc4f83aef93917161aba76.png
Weekly News Roundup; Assange Lawyers Bring up CIA Assassination Plot; Biden Bill Collapsing
President Biden's economic agenda is on the ropes after corporatists strip it of nearly all meaningful social reform
Ray Baker, political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda, joins us to wrap up the important stories for the week. Facebook is under attack as a "whistleblower" that is highly connected to US intelligence agencies pushes a narrative of government censorship. Julian Assange faces the wrath of the US, Nicaragua stands up against the US regime change push, and Antony Blinken steps on China's Taiwanese red lines.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economic stories for the week. The left flank of the Democratic Party refuses to sign onto Biden's stripped-down legislation, economic growth slows to 2%, and the weekly jobless numbers are in.Dr. Iyabo Obasanjo, professor, epidemiologist, veterinarian, and the daughter of former Nigerian President Mr. Olusegun Obasanjo, joins us to discuss the US empire in Africa. The US empire seems connected to recent coups in Guinea and Sudan. The coup plotters in Guinea were trained by US soldiers, and the US envoy met with the plotters in Sudan just hours before they arrested the prime minister.Dr. Colin Campbell, a Washington, DC, news correspondent, and Gary Flowers, host of "The Gary Flowers Show" on radio station Rejoice WREJ-AM 990, come together to talk politics. Disgraced former New York governor Andrew Cuomo has been charged with a criminal offense related to one of the allegations of a sexual offense. Also, we discuss Julian Assange and Biden stripping social programs from his Build Back Better bill as the war budget increases.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, and Margaret Kimberly, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report, join us to discuss this week's important stories. There are new allegations of miscreant behavior against the 2016 Clinton campaign as they pushed falsehoods about Trump-Russia ties. Also, the Facebook whistleblower is outed as a likely intelligence operative, the Assange hearing concludes, and the US regime change machine fires up in Cuba once again.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Weekly News Roundup; Assange Lawyers Bring up CIA Assassination Plot; Biden Bill Collapsing

10:57 GMT 30.10.2021
Weekly News Roundup; Assange Lawyers Bring up CIA Assassination Plot; Biden Bill Collapsing
President Biden's economic agenda is on the ropes after corporatists strip it of nearly all meaningful social reform
Ray Baker, political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda, joins us to wrap up the important stories for the week. Facebook is under attack as a "whistleblower" that is highly connected to US intelligence agencies pushes a narrative of government censorship. Julian Assange faces the wrath of the US, Nicaragua stands up against the US regime change push, and Antony Blinken steps on China's Taiwanese red lines.
Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economic stories for the week. The left flank of the Democratic Party refuses to sign onto Biden's stripped-down legislation, economic growth slows to 2%, and the weekly jobless numbers are in.
Dr. Iyabo Obasanjo, professor, epidemiologist, veterinarian, and the daughter of former Nigerian President Mr. Olusegun Obasanjo, joins us to discuss the US empire in Africa. The US empire seems connected to recent coups in Guinea and Sudan. The coup plotters in Guinea were trained by US soldiers, and the US envoy met with the plotters in Sudan just hours before they arrested the prime minister.
Dr. Colin Campbell, a Washington, DC, news correspondent, and Gary Flowers, host of "The Gary Flowers Show" on radio station Rejoice WREJ-AM 990, come together to talk politics. Disgraced former New York governor Andrew Cuomo has been charged with a criminal offense related to one of the allegations of a sexual offense. Also, we discuss Julian Assange and Biden stripping social programs from his Build Back Better bill as the war budget increases.
Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, and Margaret Kimberly, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report, join us to discuss this week's important stories. There are new allegations of miscreant behavior against the 2016 Clinton campaign as they pushed falsehoods about Trump-Russia ties. Also, the Facebook whistleblower is outed as a likely intelligence operative, the Assange hearing concludes, and the US regime change machine fires up in Cuba once again.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
