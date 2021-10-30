Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211030/uk-university-accused-of-fostering-transphobic-culture-by-stocking-dead-names-of-students-staff-1090353525.html
UK University Accused of Fostering Transphobic Culture by Stocking ‘Dead Names’ of Students, Staff
UK University Accused of Fostering Transphobic Culture by Stocking ‘Dead Names’ of Students, Staff
Stocking ‘Dead Names’: Leeds University Activists Demand Use of Gender Pronouns From Professors
2021-10-30T23:17+0000
2021-10-30T23:17+0000
uk
lgbt
gender neutrality
language
university of leeds
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090353629_0:115:2200:1353_1920x0_80_0_0_1be221abfa4f04089c95261534fab4b4.jpg
Students and employees at Leeds University in West Yorkshire, England, have complained about a “deeply entrenched culture of transphobia“ and reportedly demanded senior staff to use gender-neutral pronouns while introducing themselves in meetings as a sign of “solidarity.” In a letter, activists have demanded vice-chancellor Simone Buitendijk start adding gender pronouns to her letters and “rapidly address and effectively rectify the current discriminatory situation.”They also claimed that that the educational establishment fosters a hostile environment for transgender staff and students by keeping transgender people's “dead names” — their pre-transition names — in the computer database.The university did acknowledge that there is a need “to do more to alleviate concerns that have been put to us and are working with our community to do so,” The Times reports.The events forced philosophy professor Kathleen Stock to resign earlier this week after accusations of her being a “transphobe,” something that she denied.The professor reportedly triggered controversy after assuming that gender identity does not outweigh biological sex “when it comes to law and policy.” She also suggested that people are not able to change sex, causing outrage among activists.The 48-year-old gender and sexual orientation expert revealed that she has received death threats as part of a “bullying and harassment” campaign.This has added to a series of similar incidents in some universities across the world, where questions of language policing have been raised by various activist groups. Earlier this year, the University of Manchester issued a new “inclusive language” guide to facilitate “equality” by forgoing non-gender-neutral words such as “mother” and “father.”
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090353629_122:0:2078:1467_1920x0_80_0_0_d43e96e128d86bbfa27a4c564867eb1b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, lgbt, gender neutrality, language, university of leeds, viral

UK University Accused of Fostering Transphobic Culture by Stocking ‘Dead Names’ of Students, Staff

23:17 GMT 30.10.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Tim Green / Leeds University
Leeds University - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Tim Green /
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
The issue of gender-neutral language has recently sparked controversy, as many activist groups, especially in universities, aim to impose an “inclusive vocabulary.” While proponents claim it is designed to end discrimination, critics believe that the practice infringes on the rights of people who don’t belong to the LGBTQ+ community.
Students and employees at Leeds University in West Yorkshire, England, have complained about a “deeply entrenched culture of transphobia“ and reportedly demanded senior staff to use gender-neutral pronouns while introducing themselves in meetings as a sign of “solidarity.”
In a letter, activists have demanded vice-chancellor Simone Buitendijk start adding gender pronouns to her letters and “rapidly address and effectively rectify the current discriminatory situation.”
They also claimed that that the educational establishment fosters a hostile environment for transgender staff and students by keeping transgender people's “dead names” — their pre-transition names — in the computer database.
The university did acknowledge that there is a need “to do more to alleviate concerns that have been put to us and are working with our community to do so,” The Times reports.

“We have a clear and unwavering commitment to ensuring equality, diversity and inclusion for all,” the university reportedly said. “The use of pronouns — in emails or in meetings — is a personal choice. We do not have policies on this, but do provide support and resources to help inform that choice.”

The events forced philosophy professor Kathleen Stock to resign earlier this week after accusations of her being a “transphobe,” something that she denied.
The professor reportedly triggered controversy after assuming that gender identity does not outweigh biological sex “when it comes to law and policy.” She also suggested that people are not able to change sex, causing outrage among activists.
The 48-year-old gender and sexual orientation expert revealed that she has received death threats as part of a “bullying and harassment” campaign.
This has added to a series of similar incidents in some universities across the world, where questions of language policing have been raised by various activist groups. Earlier this year, the University of Manchester issued a new “inclusive language” guide to facilitate “equality” by forgoing non-gender-neutral words such as “mother” and “father.”
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:17 GMTUK University Accused of Fostering Transphobic Culture by Stocking ‘Dead Names’ of Students, Staff
21:52 GMTWATCH: IDF F-15 Jets Escorted US Bomber in Apparent Show of Force to Iran as Tensions Remain High
21:34 GMTTrump’s Attorney Reportedly Blamed Pence’s Team for Jan. 6 Violence Over Not Tossing Out Election
21:25 GMTBoris, No! Trudeau Appears to Hold UK's PM Back as He Charged at Macron in G20 Photo
21:06 GMT12,000 Members of US Air Force May Leave Service Due to Mandatory Vaccination, Reports Say
21:06 GMTRussia's Petr Yan Wins UFC Interim Bantamweight Title by Beating US' Cory Sandhagen
20:31 GMTTension Sparked Between Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid Over Snap Shared of His Daughter Khai
19:11 GMTNantes Police Use Tear Gas as Protesters Rally Against French Presidential Hopeful - Videos
19:07 GMTSyrian Air Defense Destroy 2 Missiles Fired By Israel Using Russian-Made Buk-M2E Systems
19:03 GMTSmall & Stealthy: Asteroid Whizzes Past Earth Undetected
19:01 GMTBiden Reportedly Plans to Warn Erdogan Against 'Precipitous Action' Amid Spat Over Ambassadors
18:41 GMT'Is WeChat Channels Anti-Meta?' Rebranded Facebook’s New Logo Comes Under Fire Online
18:14 GMTUS Media Acknowledges ‘Ugly Reality’ That America Could Lose War With China Over Taiwan
18:13 GMTUS, EU Reach Deal to Settle Rift Over Steel, Aluminium Tariffs
17:54 GMTNew Delhi Says Pope Francis Accepted Modi's Invitation to Visit India
17:49 GMTBiden's Trip to Europe for Climate Change Summit Generates Tonnes of CO2, Says Media
16:56 GMTIndependent India's First Voter, 104-Year-Old Shyam Saran Negi, Casts Vote For 33rd Time – Video
16:49 GMTUS, E3 Express 'Grave Concern' About Iran's Nuclear Programme, Say Up to Tehran to 'Change Course'
16:42 GMTJohnson Says French Threats 'Unjustified' as Macron Calls Fishing Row a 'Test' of UK's Credibility
15:55 GMTNew Court Filing Reveals Details of What Trump Seeks to Block From January 6 Probe