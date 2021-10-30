Registration was successful!
Russia's Petr Yan Wins UFC Interim Bantamweight Title by Beating US' Cory Sandhagen
Russia's Petr Yan Wins UFC Interim Bantamweight Title by Beating US' Cory Sandhagen
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian mixed martial artist (MMA) Petr Yan has won the UFC interim bantamweight title, beating the United States' Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267
The Saturday night fight ended with Yan scoring a win with a fifth-round submission.Initially, Yan was supposed to have a rematch with reigning champion Aljamein Sterling, but the American was forced to withdraw from the fight over health issues. In the first fight in March 2021, the Russian lost his UFC title due to an illegal knee. Jan, 28, has won 16 MMA fights, suffering two defeats. Sterling, 29, has 14 wins and four defeats on his record.
Russia's Petr Yan Wins UFC Interim Bantamweight Title by Beating US' Cory Sandhagen

21:06 GMT 30.10.2021 (Updated: 21:09 GMT 30.10.2021)
© AP Photo / John LocherPetr Yan celebrates after defeating Urijah Faber in a mixed martial arts bantamweight bout at UFC 245, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas.
Petr Yan celebrates after defeating Urijah Faber in a mixed martial arts bantamweight bout at UFC 245, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
© AP Photo / John Locher
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian mixed martial artist (MMA) Petr Yan has won the UFC interim bantamweight title, beating the United States' Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267 in the United Arab Emirates capital of Abu Dhabi.
The Saturday night fight ended with Yan scoring a win with a fifth-round submission.
Initially, Yan was supposed to have a rematch with reigning champion Aljamein Sterling, but the American was forced to withdraw from the fight over health issues. In the first fight in March 2021, the Russian lost his UFC title due to an illegal knee.
Jan, 28, has won 16 MMA fights, suffering two defeats. Sterling, 29, has 14 wins and four defeats on his record.
