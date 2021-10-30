Russia's Petr Yan Wins UFC Interim Bantamweight Title by Beating US' Cory Sandhagen

The Saturday night fight ended with Yan scoring a win with a fifth-round submission.Initially, Yan was supposed to have a rematch with reigning champion Aljamein Sterling, but the American was forced to withdraw from the fight over health issues. In the first fight in March 2021, the Russian lost his UFC title due to an illegal knee. Jan, 28, has won 16 MMA fights, suffering two defeats. Sterling, 29, has 14 wins and four defeats on his record.
