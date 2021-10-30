Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211030/ghislaine-maxwells-brother-claims-she-has-been-physically-abused-questions-chances-of-fair-trial-1090340287.html
Ghislaine Maxwell's Brother Claims She Has Been 'Physically Abused', Questions Chances of Fair Trial
Ghislaine Maxwell's Brother Claims She Has Been 'Physically Abused', Questions Chances of Fair Trial
Ghislaine Maxwell, the 59-year-old daughter of media mogul Robert Maxwell, was in a relationship with the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in the... 30.10.2021, Sputnik International
Ian Maxwell, brother of jailed British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, has raised concerns over whether the woman accused of being the tycoon’s “pimp” would receive a fair trial. She is charged with grooming and sex trafficking girls for the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell, who himself was acquitted of fraud alongside his brother Kevin in a high-profile 1996 trial, blamed US authorities for waging a "disinformation campaign" against his sister as he spoke in a Sky News interview. Ian Maxwell suggested that as a result of the targeted campaign, his sister’s reputation has been "comprehensively trashed". 'Physical Abuse' Maxwell’s older brother believes that prison officers in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, have "physically abused" his sister, subjecting her to treatment that is a "fundamental abuse of human rights" specifically "designed to break her".The former girlfriend of sex felon Epstein has been incarcerated since her July 2020 arrest on charges that she procured underage girls for the tycoon to sex-traffic and, purportedly, joined in the abuse. She has pleaded not guilty. Jeffrey Epstein died at a Manhattan jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, with his death ruled a suicide. In late April, Maxwell's lawyers, who have repeatedly complained about her conditions in jail and made several applications for bail, which were denied, released an image which appeared to show the woman with a black eye. Epstein’s ex-lover told her lawyers the bruise might have resulted from her efforts to shield her eyes from the light when the guards come to check on her every 15 minutes, including during purported "night time surveillance". Commenting on that incident, Ian Maxwell said: Maxwell's defence previously claimed their client had lost hair and over 15 pounds in body weight during her incarceration. Referring to the billionaire Epstein’s death behind bars as a glaring example of the failure of the US judicial system, Ian Maxwell, who has always been adamant his sister is innocent, insisted she was being made to take the fall. Maxwell argued that his sister's treatment while awaiting trial has made it more difficult to prepare her defence. He deplored the fact that all applications of bail had been denied, whereas in high-profile cases of such individuals as Harvey Weinstein, Derek Chauvin and Bernie Madoff the pre-trial bail had been granted. "It's designed to break her… That is just unjust. It is a fundamental abuse of human rights. And I find that quite shocking, said the man, who suggested his family would mount a legal challenge, saying: “We are going to take it to the UN. Take it from me. America has to be held to account, and it will be." A spokesperson for the US Federal Bureau of Prisons was cited as saying: "We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of all inmates in our population, our staff, and the public.The BOP takes allegations of staff misconduct seriously and consistent with national policy, refers all allegations for investigation, if warranted." Prosecutors have cited the woman’s citizenship in three countries and significant wealth (she is the daughter of disgraced publishing billionaire Robert Maxwell, who officially died of drowning in 1991) as factors as why bail should be refused. Ghislaine Maxwell’s final pretrial hearing is 1 November. Oral questioning of prospective jurors will begin in mid-November, with opening statements scheduled for 29 November.
Physically abused - jewish girl in a jewish setting, what else to expect? Rape sure, and the rest on the abuse program - sure!
Svetlana Ekimenko
Physically abused - jewish girl in a jewish setting, what else to expect? Rape sure, and the rest on the abuse program - sure!
mmandrake
30 October, 13:47 GMT
