https://sputniknews.com/20210911/brooklyn-jail-hosting-ghislaine-maxwell-and-r-kelly-has-serious-sanitary-issues-attorneys-say-1088989135.html

Brooklyn Jail Hosting Ghislaine Maxwell and R. Kelly Has Serious Sanitary Issues, Attorneys Say

Brooklyn Jail Hosting Ghislaine Maxwell and R. Kelly Has Serious Sanitary Issues, Attorneys Say

Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell has been charged with grooming and sex trafficking girls for the financier and his pals' pleasures. Until... 11.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-11T16:38+0000

2021-09-11T16:38+0000

2021-09-11T16:46+0000

brooklyn

united states

ghislaine maxwell

jeffrey epstein

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088989001_0:106:1800:1119_1920x0_80_0_0_6d86934109bb0b4342c133da6c465e2e.jpg

A Brooklyn prison that is currently home to British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and disgraced American singer R. Kelly is being bashed for its unsanitary conditions, sewer system, and other issues - and not only by the socialite's lawyers this time.Maxwell's legal team has filed numerous complaints about their client's prison conditions as they've made five attempts to get her out of jail on bail but to no avail. According to the woman's lawyers, Maxwell has been lacking sleep and proper nutrition at the Metropolitan Detention Centre (MDC), where the water was "undrinkable" and food contained melted plastic covering.The MDC has now also accepted some 100 people from the nearby Manhattan Metropolitan Correctional Centre – where Maxwell's pal Jeffrey Epstein died in August 2019 – after the Department of Justice announced in August that it was shutting the facility down.But according to civil rights attorney Andrew Laufer, the MDC is really "not any better" than the facility where Epstein was held before committing suicide.According to attorney Jenna Dabbs, the transfer of detainees, most of whom are awaiting their trials and thus are considered innocent under the law, is unlikely to make things better for the MDC."Without thoughtful advance planning, this transition will unquestionably jeopardise the constitutional rights, including access to legal counsel, of those whose lives have been entrusted to these facilities", she told the Insider.Dabbs works as an attorney at Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP, which is representing the Federal Defenders of New York. In May 2019, the group sued the Bureau of Prisons over alleged violations of "civil liberties" at the Brooklyn prison.Ghislaine Maxwell is fighting eight counts of sex trafficking and perjury charges, while R. Kelly is accused of molesting, abusing, and trafficking minors and his ex-girlfriends, as well as knowingly infecting them with herpes and engaging in racketeering. His trial is ongoing.

https://sputniknews.com/20210904/r-kelly-trial-woman-claims-singer-infected-her-with-herpes-paid-200000-in-secret-settlement-1083795352.html

brooklyn

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Aleksandra Serebriakova https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg

Aleksandra Serebriakova https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Aleksandra Serebriakova https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg

brooklyn, united states, ghislaine maxwell, jeffrey epstein