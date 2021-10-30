Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211030/boris-no-trudeau-appears-to-hold-uks-pm-back-as-he-charged-at-macron-in-g20-photo-1090351499.html
Boris, No! Trudeau Appears to Hold UK's PM Back as He Charged at Macron in G20 Photo
Boris, No! Trudeau Appears to Hold UK's PM Back as He Charged at Macron in G20 Photo
World leaders gathered at the G20 summit in Rome on Saturday, where about a dozen health workers joined them in a shared "family" photo of the G20 leaders, as... 30.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-30T21:25+0000
2021-10-30T21:25+0000
france
g20
viral
uk
world leaders
summit
fisheries
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090352528_0:28:3071:1755_1920x0_80_0_0_9359f902da893b641ccdab2e1f722dca.jpg
When British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met French President Emmanuel Macron at the G20 conference, he appeared to be held back by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, just as the leaders were setting up for a group photo.As the Channel fishing row heats up, Macron and Johnson faced each other in person, and Trudeau appeared to be holding Johnson's arm as they made their way onto the platform in one amusing photograph. The shot made it appear as if the two world leaders were set to clash amid the escalating tensions brought on by the fishing dispute. However, Macron sure does look relaxed watching Johnson coming at him in that manner, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen directed Johnson to his spot.Earlier, Johnson warned that the UK might trigger legal action in the post-Brexit trade pact as soon as next week. Meanwhile, French Prime Minister Jean-Charles de Gaulle has written to von der Leyen, requesting her support for a strong new position against the UK. Paris has vowed to boost checks on British boats, implement a "go-slow" policy with customs arrangements in port Calais, prohibit UK fishing vessels from docking in French ports, and raise energy rates in Jersey. The French are demanding that the UK issue more fishing licenses to French fishermen so that they can enter British waters.Johnson and Macron met with US President Joe Biden and German acting Chancellor Angela Merkel in Rome on the summit's first day to discuss Iran's nuclear program, and are set to meet one-on-one during the conference on Sunday.When asked if he felt like he was again in the same situation as when he and Macron argued over Brexit at the G7 meeting earlier this year, Johnson said he was not concerned and that he had "bigger fish to fry," according to British media reports.During repeated post-Brexit spats with the British government, the French president said he had "never created pointless controversy." He claimed there was "no tension" over fisheries, but emphasized that the topic was vital to both parties. Despite the continuous squabbles and blame-shifting, Johnson and Macron both emphasized their close personal ties and met face to face at the G20 summit. As they came for the leaders' "family photo" at the opening of the summit, the two also shared a "mock hostile fist-bump."
https://sputniknews.com/20211030/johnson-says-french-threats-unjustified-as-macron-calls-fishing-row-a-test-of-uks-credibility-1090347506.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090352528_158:0:2889:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_26c4d9fec6c8d4fea1bb495911c1ab42.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, g20, viral, uk, world leaders, summit, fisheries

Boris, No! Trudeau Appears to Hold UK's PM Back as He Charged at Macron in G20 Photo

21:25 GMT 30.10.2021
© AP Photo / Kirsty WigglesworthFrench President Emmanuel Macron laughs as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center, is helped up the stage as he arrives late for the group photo of world leaders at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
French President Emmanuel Macron laughs as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center, is helped up the stage as he arrives late for the group photo of world leaders at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
World leaders gathered at the G20 summit in Rome on Saturday, where about a dozen health workers joined them in a shared "family" photo of the G20 leaders, as doctors in white coats and ambulance workers stood among the participants of the meeting.
When British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met French President Emmanuel Macron at the G20 conference, he appeared to be held back by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, just as the leaders were setting up for a group photo.
As the Channel fishing row heats up, Macron and Johnson faced each other in person, and Trudeau appeared to be holding Johnson's arm as they made their way onto the platform in one amusing photograph.
© AP Photo / Kirsty WigglesworthBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center, is helped up the stage as he arrives late for the group photo if world leaders at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center, is helped up the stage as he arrives late for the group photo if world leaders at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center, is helped up the stage as he arrives late for the group photo if world leaders at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
The shot made it appear as if the two world leaders were set to clash amid the escalating tensions brought on by the fishing dispute. However, Macron sure does look relaxed watching Johnson coming at him in that manner, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen directed Johnson to his spot.
Earlier, Johnson warned that the UK might trigger legal action in the post-Brexit trade pact as soon as next week. Meanwhile, French Prime Minister Jean-Charles de Gaulle has written to von der Leyen, requesting her support for a strong new position against the UK.
French President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attend a family photo session during the G20 summit at the La Nuvola in Rome, Italy October 30, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
Johnson Says French Threats 'Unjustified' as Macron Calls Fishing Row a 'Test' of UK's Credibility
16:42 GMT
23
Paris has vowed to boost checks on British boats, implement a "go-slow" policy with customs arrangements in port Calais, prohibit UK fishing vessels from docking in French ports, and raise energy rates in Jersey. The French are demanding that the UK issue more fishing licenses to French fishermen so that they can enter British waters.
Johnson and Macron met with US President Joe Biden and German acting Chancellor Angela Merkel in Rome on the summit's first day to discuss Iran's nuclear program, and are set to meet one-on-one during the conference on Sunday.
When asked if he felt like he was again in the same situation as when he and Macron argued over Brexit at the G7 meeting earlier this year, Johnson said he was not concerned and that he had "bigger fish to fry," according to British media reports.
During repeated post-Brexit spats with the British government, the French president said he had "never created pointless controversy." He claimed there was "no tension" over fisheries, but emphasized that the topic was vital to both parties.
© AP Photo / Kirsty WigglesworthBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center, pumps fists with French President Emmanuel Macron, left, during a group photo with medical personnel at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center, pumps fists with French President Emmanuel Macron, left, during a group photo with medical personnel at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center, pumps fists with French President Emmanuel Macron, left, during a group photo with medical personnel at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
Despite the continuous squabbles and blame-shifting, Johnson and Macron both emphasized their close personal ties and met face to face at the G20 summit. As they came for the leaders' "family photo" at the opening of the summit, the two also shared a "mock hostile fist-bump."
003000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:52 GMTWATCH: IDF F-15 Jets Escorted US Bomber in Apparent Show of Force to Iran as Tensions Remain High
21:34 GMTTrump’s Attorney Reportedly Blamed Pence’s Team for Jan. 6 Violence Over Not Tossing Out Election
21:25 GMTBoris, No! Trudeau Appears to Hold UK's PM Back as He Charged at Macron in G20 Photo
21:06 GMT12,000 Members of US Air Force May Leave Service Due to Mandatory Vaccination, Reports Say
21:06 GMTRussia's Petr Yan Wins UFC Interim Bantamweight Title by Beating US' Cory Sandhagen
20:31 GMTTension Sparked Between Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid Over Snap Shared of His Daughter Khai
19:11 GMTNantes Police Use Tear Gas as Protesters Rally Against French Presidential Hopeful - Videos
19:07 GMTSyrian Air Defense Destroy 2 Missiles Fired By Israel Using Russian-Made Buk-M2E Systems
19:03 GMTSmall & Stealthy: Asteroid Whizzes Past Earth Undetected
19:01 GMTBiden Reportedly Plans to Warn Erdogan Against 'Precipitous Action' Amid Spat Over Ambassadors
18:41 GMT'Is WeChat Channels Anti-Meta?' Rebranded Facebook’s New Logo Comes Under Fire Online
18:14 GMTUS Media Acknowledges ‘Ugly Reality’ That America Could Lose War With China Over Taiwan
18:13 GMTUS, EU Reach Deal to Settle Rift Over Steel, Aluminium Tariffs
17:54 GMTNew Delhi Says Pope Francis Accepted Modi's Invitation to Visit India
17:49 GMTBiden's Trip to Europe for Climate Change Summit Generates Tonnes of CO2, Says Media
16:56 GMTIndependent India's First Voter, 104-Year-Old Shyam Saran Negi, Casts Vote For 33rd Time – Video
16:49 GMTUS, E3 Express 'Grave Concern' About Iran's Nuclear Programme, Say Up to Tehran to 'Change Course'
16:42 GMTJohnson Says French Threats 'Unjustified' as Macron Calls Fishing Row a 'Test' of UK's Credibility
15:55 GMTNew Court Filing Reveals Details of What Trump Seeks to Block From January 6 Probe
15:45 GMTFrance’s Macron Dismisses Suggestion That Russia Responsible for Europe’s Energy Price Crunch