UK Detective Charged With Child Sex Offences Just Days After Two Police Officers Accused Of Rape
Two Metropolitan Police officers are awaiting trial for rape, having been charged in the last couple of weeks. Now a third officer from Scotland Yard has been... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
london
child sexual abuse
rape
metropolitan police
UK Detective Charged With Child Sex Offences Just Days After Two Police Officers Accused Of Rape

09:04 GMT 29.10.2021
© Photo : Metropolitan PoliceThe sign outside the Metropolitan Police's New Scotland Yard headquarters
The sign outside the Metropolitan Police's New Scotland Yard headquarters - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
© Photo : Metropolitan Police
Chris Summers
Two Metropolitan Police officers are awaiting trial for rape, having been charged in the last couple of weeks. Now a third officer from Scotland Yard has been charged with a serious sexual offence.
A serving Metropolitan Police officer will appear in court on Friday, 29 October, after being charged with child sex offences.
Detective Constable Francois Olwage, 51, who is attached to Specialist Operations, was charged following an investigation by neighbouring Hertfordshire Police.
The Metropolitan Police have been at the centre of a whirlwind of accusations following the sentencing of PC Wayne Couzens, who was given a whole life sentence for the rape and murder of Sarah Everard.
Days later PC David Carrick, 46, who served in the same Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, was charged with rape.
Earlier this week PC Adam Zaman, 28, was charged with rape following an investigation by the City of London Police.
Now Det Con Olwage has been charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, attempting to cause/incite a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity, arranging/facilitating the commission of a child sex offence and meeting a girl under 16 years of age following grooming.
He was arrested in Basingstoke, a town south west of London, on Thursday and was remanded in custody to appear before the town’s magistrates court on Friday.
His case has also been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Detective Chief Superintendent Donna Smith, Directorate of Professional Standards, said: “The arrest of DC Olwage follows a comprehensive investigation by detectives from Hertfordshire Police and we will continue to offer them every support as their enquiries continue. He was suspended following his arrest for this serious and concerning offence.”
Det Con Olwage is likely to face a trial next year.
