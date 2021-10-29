https://sputniknews.com/20211029/uk-detective-charged-with-child-sex-offences-just-days-after-two-police-officers-accused-of-rape-1090306066.html

A serving Metropolitan Police officer will appear in court on Friday, 29 October, after being charged with child sex offences.Detective Constable Francois Olwage, 51, who is attached to Specialist Operations, was charged following an investigation by neighbouring Hertfordshire Police.The Metropolitan Police have been at the centre of a whirlwind of accusations following the sentencing of PC Wayne Couzens, who was given a whole life sentence for the rape and murder of Sarah Everard.Days later PC David Carrick, 46, who served in the same Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, was charged with rape.Earlier this week PC Adam Zaman, 28, was charged with rape following an investigation by the City of London Police.Now Det Con Olwage has been charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, attempting to cause/incite a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity, arranging/facilitating the commission of a child sex offence and meeting a girl under 16 years of age following grooming.He was arrested in Basingstoke, a town south west of London, on Thursday and was remanded in custody to appear before the town’s magistrates court on Friday.His case has also been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.Det Con Olwage is likely to face a trial next year.

