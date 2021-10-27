Registration was successful!
BREAKING NEWS: Capitol Police 'Investigating Bomb Threat' at US Department of Health and Human Services
https://sputniknews.com/20211027/second-met-police-officer-charged-with-rape-since-wayne-couzens-jailed-for-sarah-everard-murder-1090250600.html
Second Met Police Officer Charged With Rape Since Wayne Couzens Jailed for Sarah Everard Murder
Second Met Police Officer Charged With Rape Since Wayne Couzens Jailed for Sarah Everard Murder
Just days after Wayne Couzens received a whole-life sentence for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard, another officer from the same VIP protection... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International
A London Met police officer has been charged with rape, the second since the jailing of PC Wayne Couzens for the murder of Sarah Everard.The Metropolitan Police service said on Wednesday that Police Constable Adam Zaman, aged 28, had been charged by the separate City of London Police that day.Zaman, who serves in the East Area Command Unit, was arrested on Sunday over an alleged incident on the evening of Saturday, 24 October, in the City of London, the British capital's ancient business district. Zaman was off duty at the time of the alleged crime, the statement said.Zaman has been suspended and force's Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed, while the case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Trevers, Policing Commander for the East Area Command Unit, said the force understood the public's worry over the latest case involving an officer."We acted swiftly when this allegation was reported to us and have fully supported what continues to be a thorough investigation by detectives from the City of London Police. Specialist support is being provided to the complainant", he stressed."PC Zaman has now been charged and it is important that criminal proceedings are allowed to take their course", Trevers continued. "Nothing should be said or reported which could put the integrity of those proceedings at risk".Couzens was given a rare whole-life sentence last month for the kidnap, rape and murder of Everard, who he abducted from London's Clapham Common on 3 March while off duty and out of uniform on the pretext of arresting her for breaching COVID-19 regulations.Couzens, then a serving firearms officer in the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection unit, drove Everard in a rented car to near his home in Kent where he raped and strangled her before hiding her body in woodland. He later returned with petrol to burn her body, which he submerged in a pond.Just three days after Couzen's sentencing, PC David Carrick — a member of the same VIP protection unit — was charged on 3 October with an alleged rape in Hertfordshire the previous day, when he was off duty and out of uniform.Everard's murder prompted demands for the Met's already-controversial Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick to resign, for all officers to be re-vetted and for new legislation to punish violence against women more harshly and even criminalise misogyny as a "hate crime".
https://sputniknews.com/20211010/drag-queen-says-sarah-everards-killer-groped-him-in-pub-three-years-ago-1089817836.html
The most corrupt police force ever! Even worse than the SS RUC!
0
1
Second Met Police Officer Charged With Rape Since Wayne Couzens Jailed for Sarah Everard Murder

14:36 GMT 27.10.2021
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick delivers a statement outside the Old Bailey where police officer Wayne Couzens was sentenced following the murder of Sarah Everard, in London
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick delivers a statement outside the Old Bailey where police officer Wayne Couzens was sentenced following the murder of Sarah Everard, in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
James Tweedie
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
Just days after Wayne Couzens received a whole-life sentence for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard, another officer from the same VIP protection unit was charged with an alleged rape while off duty.
A London Met police officer has been charged with rape, the second since the jailing of PC Wayne Couzens for the murder of Sarah Everard.
The Metropolitan Police service said on Wednesday that Police Constable Adam Zaman, aged 28, had been charged by the separate City of London Police that day.
Zaman, who serves in the East Area Command Unit, was arrested on Sunday over an alleged incident on the evening of Saturday, 24 October, in the City of London, the British capital's ancient business district. Zaman was off duty at the time of the alleged crime, the statement said.
Zaman has been suspended and force's Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed, while the case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Trevers, Policing Commander for the East Area Command Unit, said the force understood the public's worry over the latest case involving an officer.

"I recognise that the public will be concerned to hear that a serving police officer has been charged with such a serious offence", Trevers said. "We absolutely share that concern".

"We acted swiftly when this allegation was reported to us and have fully supported what continues to be a thorough investigation by detectives from the City of London Police. Specialist support is being provided to the complainant", he stressed.
"PC Zaman has now been charged and it is important that criminal proceedings are allowed to take their course", Trevers continued. "Nothing should be said or reported which could put the integrity of those proceedings at risk".
Wayne Couzens - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2021
Drag Queen Says Sarah Everard's Killer Groped Him in Pub Three Years Ago
10 October, 18:57 GMT
Couzens was given a rare whole-life sentence last month for the kidnap, rape and murder of Everard, who he abducted from London's Clapham Common on 3 March while off duty and out of uniform on the pretext of arresting her for breaching COVID-19 regulations.
Couzens, then a serving firearms officer in the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection unit, drove Everard in a rented car to near his home in Kent where he raped and strangled her before hiding her body in woodland. He later returned with petrol to burn her body, which he submerged in a pond.
Just three days after Couzen's sentencing, PC David Carrick — a member of the same VIP protection unit — was charged on 3 October with an alleged rape in Hertfordshire the previous day, when he was off duty and out of uniform.
Everard's murder prompted demands for the Met's already-controversial Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick to resign, for all officers to be re-vetted and for new legislation to punish violence against women more harshly and even criminalise misogyny as a "hate crime".
The most corrupt police force ever! Even worse than the SS RUC!
Charlie McD
27 October, 18:12 GMT
