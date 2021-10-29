Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/trio-slapped-with-sedition-charges-for-raising-pro-pakistan-slogans-during-eid-in-uttar-pradesh-1090313323.html
Trio Slapped With Sedition Charges for 'Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans' During Eid in Uttar Pradesh
Trio Slapped With Sedition Charges for 'Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans' During Eid in Uttar Pradesh
Earlier this year, India's Supreme Court slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh for abusing the country's sedition law. The court... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-29T13:49+0000
2021-10-29T13:49+0000
politics
politics
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
india
politics
uttar pradesh
sedition
politics
sedition act
yogi adityanath
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107834/28/1078342801_0:125:3199:1924_1920x0_80_0_0_e80aa499515284eba76d13ff8987aa89.jpg
Three people have been arrested in the city of Noida in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on sedition charges for holding signs emblazoned with pro-Pakistan slogans during an Eid al-Fitr procession, the state police said on Friday.The officials also said that the accused – Mohammad Zafar, Samir Ali, and Ali Razawere – were arrested after they were filmed on 20 October during the march. Scores of Hindus rallied outside the police station where they were being held on Thursday, demanding they be punished. Uttar Pradesh State Chief Yogi Adityanath also said on Thursday that anyone who raises pro-Pakistan slogans in the state will be booked under the stringent sedition law.A day earlier, the state's police arrested three Kashmiri students in an Agra city college for sedition after they reportedly posted message on social media following Pakistan's victory in the T20 Cricket World Cup against arch-rivals India in in Dubai on Sunday.
india
uttar pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107834/28/1078342801_233:0:2964:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_36b128270f263ef6a99e2f8043da63fd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
politics, politics, bharatiya janata party (bjp), india, politics, uttar pradesh, sedition, politics, sedition act, yogi adityanath, india

Trio Slapped With Sedition Charges for 'Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans' During Eid in Uttar Pradesh

13:49 GMT 29.10.2021
© AP Photo / Altaf QadriA view of the River Ganges and Ghats, or bathing steps that line along a river, in Varanasi, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, India, Friday, Oct. 9, 2015
A view of the River Ganges and Ghats, or bathing steps that line along a river, in Varanasi, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, India, Friday, Oct. 9, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
© AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
Subscribe
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
Earlier this year, India's Supreme Court slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh for abusing the country's sedition law. The court observed that "indiscriminate use of Section 124A (sedition) in the Indian Penal Code is like a saw in the hands of a carpenter who cuts the entire forest instead of a tree."
Three people have been arrested in the city of Noida in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on sedition charges for holding signs emblazoned with pro-Pakistan slogans during an Eid al-Fitr procession, the state police said on Friday.
The officials also said that the accused – Mohammad Zafar, Samir Ali, and Ali Razawere – were arrested after they were filmed on 20 October during the march. Scores of Hindus rallied outside the police station where they were being held on Thursday, demanding they be punished.
Uttar Pradesh State Chief Yogi Adityanath also said on Thursday that anyone who raises pro-Pakistan slogans in the state will be booked under the stringent sedition law.
A day earlier, the state's police arrested three Kashmiri students in an Agra city college for sedition after they reportedly posted message on social media following Pakistan's victory in the T20 Cricket World Cup against arch-rivals India in in Dubai on Sunday.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:56 GMTErdogan Vows to Make Turkey One of World's 10 Largest Economies
13:49 GMTTrio Slapped With Sedition Charges for 'Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans' During Eid in Uttar Pradesh
13:48 GMTIndia Sees France as Indispensable to Indo-Pacific Stability Amid Submarine Crisis
13:46 GMTEU Parliament Sues European Commission for 'Inaction' on Rule of Law
13:33 GMTWhy Russia's 'Moderate Conservatism' Might Play Key Role in Resolving West's Ideological Standoff
13:16 GMT'Childish Remarks': Iran Slams Israeli Envoy to India For Accusing It of 'Destabilising' West Asia
13:13 GMTBehind Closed Doors: Biden's Meeting With Pope Francis Lasted 90 Minutes
13:08 GMTMagnesium Prices in China Fall After Resumption of Production at Key Enterprises
13:06 GMTPoland Summons Belgian Ambassador Amid Row Over Judicial Changes
13:00 GMTPoland Purchases 250 US Tanks for Political Rather Than Security Reasons, Ex-Army Chief Says
13:00 GMTTalented Mr Biden: Hunter's Art Sales Reek of Pay-to-Play But DoJ Lost Sense of Smell, Analysts Say
12:58 GMT'Topless XR Protester' Goes Nude at Downing Street, Calling for 'Naked Truth About Climate Change'
12:55 GMTAustralian Embassy in Switzerland to Resume Work After 30-year Break in 2022
12:53 GMTEx-Lawmakers Ask Judge to Block Trump Bid to Access White House Records in 6 January Probe
12:40 GMT'A Breakdown': Sweden's 'Belated' COVID Response Under Harsh Criticism From State Commission
12:34 GMTGigi Hadid Asks For 'Privacy' After Allegations Boyfriend Zayn Malik 'Struck' Her Mother, Yolanda
12:33 GMTWill Zuckerberg Rue the Day Facebook Became Meta? How Historical Rebrands Only Sometimes Worked
12:28 GMTIG Metall: Workers of Europe's Major Industrial Union Rally in Stuttgart, Germany
12:22 GMTNetizens Support Stand-up Comedian Munawar Faruqui After He Cancels Show Following Threats
12:18 GMTBJP to Hold Mumbai Protest to Support Officer Investigating Star Kid Aryan Khan's Drug Case