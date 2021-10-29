https://sputniknews.com/20211029/topless-xr-protester-goes-nude-at-downing-street-calling-for-naked-truth-about-climate-change-1090311560.html

'Topless XR Protester' Goes Nude at Downing Street, Calling for 'Naked Truth About Climate Change'

The activist insisted on the necessity to invest in "100 percent renewable energy" and to stop "any new investment in coal, oil and gas". 29.10.2021, Sputnik International

Laura Amherst, the 31-year old activist who went topless during the Extinction Rebellion rally in August, has since apparently taken things up a notch as she protested outside of Downing Street 10 practically naked.According to The Sun, Amherst stripped down to just rainbow-coloured socks and sneakers during said protest, using placards she was carrying to cover “some of her modesty” as she demonstrated outside of the UK Prime Minister’s residence.As Laura explained in a post on Instagram, the key messages of her protest were: "net zero by 2025, the naked truth about climate change, and animal agriculture: the elephant in the room".The activist also remarked that she couldn’t post the naked photos of herself from said protest on Instagram “for obvious reasons”.Amherst insisted on the necessity to invest in "100 percent renewable energy" and to stop "any new investment in coal, oil and gas". She also pushed for investing in "completely redesigning our food systems and build a system of plant based bio diverse agroforestry based on native crops, vastly reducing our collective meat consumption by at least 80 percent".

