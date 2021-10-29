Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/kim-jong-uns-drastic-weight-loss-is-result-of-his-healthier-habits---reports-1090295172.html
Kim Jong Un's Drastic Weight Loss Is Result of His Healthier Habits - Reports
Kim Jong Un's Drastic Weight Loss Is Result of His Healthier Habits - Reports
Over the course of the past year, there were numerous reports that Kim Jong Un could be suffering from some serious disease, and that he might have already... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-29T01:08+0000
2021-10-29T01:08+0000
weight
north korea
kim jong
dprk
kim jong-un
weight loss
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090296175_0:28:3071:1755_1920x0_80_0_0_dad457a8935a5be02fb35879959dc6ea.jpg
In light of media reports that North Korea is currently facing food scarcity, its ruler Kim Jong Un has lost at least 20 kilograms (44 pounds) in recent months, multiple media outlets reported, citing South Korean spy agency statement.According to the reports, South Korea's National Intelligence Service told lawmakers on Thursday that Kim seemed to be in good condition, with his weight loss appearing to be the consequence of his seeking to improve his physique.The spy agency reportedly revealed at a behind-closed-doors meeting how they had become high-tech weight watchers, employing artificial intelligence techniques and computer analysis of super-resolution video of Kim to assess his health.They reportedly believed that the 1.72 m (5 foot 8 inches) leader had formerly weighed as much as 139 kg (308 pounds), but that he now weighs around 119 kg (264 pounds).Kim has displayed no signs of illness, and he has participated in public activities for 70 days this year, up 45% from the same time last year, according to reports, citing South Korean legislators.Despite this, speculation regarding Kim's health has persisted, including continuous rumors that an impostor has been standing in for him at public appearances, which the South Korean National Intelligence Service reportedly denied as unfounded.Back in 2020, The Sun posted a video in which Kim was seen talking to two alleged lookalikes, who were both dressed in his signature black pinstripe suit and Cuban heels.Along with his concern over his appearance, Kim has begun insisting that the political doctrine named after his late father, Kim Jong Il, now be referred to as "Kimjongunism" rather than "Kimjongilism."More to that, Kim Jong Un has allegedly removed portraits of his late father and grandfather from a Workers' Party conference room. The reports of his health and political changes come as Kim appears to be facing the most difficult period of his 10-year leadership, owing to economic difficulties aggravated by the global COVID-19 pandemic.Officials in North Korea are grappling with rising food prices and shortages of medicine and other basic supplies, which have exacerbated the development of water-borne diseases like typhoid fever. North Koreans were reportedly told that the food crisis would last for another three years.
https://sputniknews.com/20210803/kim-jong-un-in-good-health-despite-appearing-with-mystery-band-aid-on-head---south-korean-spy-1083514822.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090296175_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_87a8065a002920c1f5065e1e72b6ebe4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
weight, north korea, kim jong, dprk, kim jong-un, weight loss

Kim Jong Un's Drastic Weight Loss Is Result of His Healthier Habits - Reports

01:08 GMT 29.10.2021
© REUTERS / KCNANorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during an event celebrating the 76th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released on October 11, 2021 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during an event celebrating the 76th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released on October 11, 2021 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
© REUTERS / KCNA
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Over the course of the past year, there were numerous reports that Kim Jong Un could be suffering from some serious disease, and that he might have already been on his deathbed, so the DPRK's 37-year-old leader's rapid weight loss has reignited speculation about his health condition.
In light of media reports that North Korea is currently facing food scarcity, its ruler Kim Jong Un has lost at least 20 kilograms (44 pounds) in recent months, multiple media outlets reported, citing South Korean spy agency statement.
According to the reports, South Korea's National Intelligence Service told lawmakers on Thursday that Kim seemed to be in good condition, with his weight loss appearing to be the consequence of his seeking to improve his physique.
The spy agency reportedly revealed at a behind-closed-doors meeting how they had become high-tech weight watchers, employing artificial intelligence techniques and computer analysis of super-resolution video of Kim to assess his health.
They reportedly believed that the 1.72 m (5 foot 8 inches) leader had formerly weighed as much as 139 kg (308 pounds), but that he now weighs around 119 kg (264 pounds).
Kim has displayed no signs of illness, and he has participated in public activities for 70 days this year, up 45% from the same time last year, according to reports, citing South Korean legislators.
© AP Photo / Evan VucciIn this Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a meeting with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Hanoi. at right is Kim Yong Chol, a North Korean senior ruling party official and former intelligence chief.
In this Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a meeting with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Hanoi. at right is Kim Yong Chol, a North Korean senior ruling party official and former intelligence chief. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
In this Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a meeting with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Hanoi. at right is Kim Yong Chol, a North Korean senior ruling party official and former intelligence chief.
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Despite this, speculation regarding Kim's health has persisted, including continuous rumors that an impostor has been standing in for him at public appearances, which the South Korean National Intelligence Service reportedly denied as unfounded.
Back in 2020, The Sun posted a video in which Kim was seen talking to two alleged lookalikes, who were both dressed in his signature black pinstripe suit and Cuban heels.
Along with his concern over his appearance, Kim has begun insisting that the political doctrine named after his late father, Kim Jong Il, now be referred to as "Kimjongunism" rather than "Kimjongilism."
More to that, Kim Jong Un has allegedly removed portraits of his late father and grandfather from a Workers' Party conference room.
This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 30, 2021 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un taking part in the First Workshop of KPA Commanders and Political Officers, at April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2021
Kim Jong-un in Good Health Despite Appearing With Mystery Band-Aid on Head - South Korean Spy Agency
3 August, 08:41 GMT
The reports of his health and political changes come as Kim appears to be facing the most difficult period of his 10-year leadership, owing to economic difficulties aggravated by the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials in North Korea are grappling with rising food prices and shortages of medicine and other basic supplies, which have exacerbated the development of water-borne diseases like typhoid fever. North Koreans were reportedly told that the food crisis would last for another three years.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:19 GMTMerriam-Webster Adds More Than 455 Words, Including ‘Dad Bod,’ ‘Amirite’ & (Yay!) ‘Fluffernutter’
01:08 GMTKim Jong Un's Drastic Weight Loss Is Result of His Healthier Habits - Reports
00:33 GMTIsrael Has Ability to Block US From Reopening Consulate in Jerusalem for Palestinians, Official Says
00:21 GMTZayn Malik Issues Statement After Report Claims He 'Struck' Gigi Hadid’s Mom Yolanda
00:06 GMTUS Considering $450,000 Payments to Migrants Impacted By Trump Border Policy - Reports
00:02 GMTBuffalo’s Mayor Race Tests New York Democrats as Election Day Approaches
YesterdayUS State of Oklahoma Executes First Inmate in 6 Years
YesterdayDelta Outbreak Blamed for US’ Third-Quarter Economic Slowdown, Worst of 2021
YesterdayUS Budgets $21Mln for State, Local Governments to Investigate Hate Crimes
YesterdayGive Floridians Right to Go Out Their Own Way... On Their Way to Work
YesterdayUS to Punish Nasal Spray Maker Over Claims Users Protected From COVID-19, Trade Agency Says
YesterdayFacebook Rebranding Not to Change Company's Perception Among Users, Social Media Expert Says
YesterdayUS House Delays Infrastructure Vote Until Next Week - Reports
YesterdayUS Supreme Court Allows Execution of Oklahoma Inmates, 1st Inmate to Die Thursday Evening
YesterdayOne Killed, Two Injured in Protests Against Military Takeover in Sudan
Yesterday'Meta? More Like Meh': Twitter Ridicules Facebook's Rebranding
YesterdayPentagon Delayed Hypersonic Missile Test Week Before Biden-Putin Summit in June - Reports
YesterdayNASA’s Juno Probe Looks Inside Stormy Jupiter Atmosphere for Clues on Solar System Birth
YesterdayFlorida School Under Fire After Taking Elementary School Kids on a Field Trip to Gay Bar
YesterdayTrump Calls Facebook CEO a 'Criminal' for Donating $400m to Election Offices