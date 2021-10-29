https://sputniknews.com/20211029/kim-jong-uns-drastic-weight-loss-is-result-of-his-healthier-habits---reports-1090295172.html

Kim Jong Un's Drastic Weight Loss Is Result of His Healthier Habits - Reports

In light of media reports that North Korea is currently facing food scarcity, its ruler Kim Jong Un has lost at least 20 kilograms (44 pounds) in recent months, multiple media outlets reported, citing South Korean spy agency statement.According to the reports, South Korea's National Intelligence Service told lawmakers on Thursday that Kim seemed to be in good condition, with his weight loss appearing to be the consequence of his seeking to improve his physique.The spy agency reportedly revealed at a behind-closed-doors meeting how they had become high-tech weight watchers, employing artificial intelligence techniques and computer analysis of super-resolution video of Kim to assess his health.They reportedly believed that the 1.72 m (5 foot 8 inches) leader had formerly weighed as much as 139 kg (308 pounds), but that he now weighs around 119 kg (264 pounds).Kim has displayed no signs of illness, and he has participated in public activities for 70 days this year, up 45% from the same time last year, according to reports, citing South Korean legislators.Despite this, speculation regarding Kim's health has persisted, including continuous rumors that an impostor has been standing in for him at public appearances, which the South Korean National Intelligence Service reportedly denied as unfounded.Back in 2020, The Sun posted a video in which Kim was seen talking to two alleged lookalikes, who were both dressed in his signature black pinstripe suit and Cuban heels.Along with his concern over his appearance, Kim has begun insisting that the political doctrine named after his late father, Kim Jong Il, now be referred to as "Kimjongunism" rather than "Kimjongilism."More to that, Kim Jong Un has allegedly removed portraits of his late father and grandfather from a Workers' Party conference room. The reports of his health and political changes come as Kim appears to be facing the most difficult period of his 10-year leadership, owing to economic difficulties aggravated by the global COVID-19 pandemic.Officials in North Korea are grappling with rising food prices and shortages of medicine and other basic supplies, which have exacerbated the development of water-borne diseases like typhoid fever. North Koreans were reportedly told that the food crisis would last for another three years.

